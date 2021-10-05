"I'm very confident that we will get the best out of this squad" - Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is confident he can get the best out of his squad in the near future. The Red Devils have put in a number of disappointing performances in recent weeks which have directly impacted their results.

Manchester United lost their opening Champions League game to BSC Young Boys. They were also knocked out of the EFL Cup in the third round by West Ham and lost their first Premier League game of the season against Aston Villa.

The Red Devils possess one of the strongest squads in Europe. Despite a poor run of results, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes he can turn things around at Old Trafford and get the best out of his players.

"I'm very confident that we will get the best out of this squad. A lot has happened this month and we've had Raphael and Jadon with us since August, and Cristiano since September," said Solskjaer.

"We've got loads to work on and we need to improve, we know that and I know that but I do believe in this group of players and the coaching staff that I've got. So, the short answer is yes I'm confident."

Manchester United's disappointing 1-1 draw with Everton on Saturday has left Solskjaer's side in fourth place in the Premier League table, two points behind leaders Chelsea.

Goal News @GoalNews Leicester, Liverpool, Tottenham and Manchester City to play in the coming weeks 📆The pressure is on for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United 😬✍️ @CharDuncker Leicester, Liverpool, Tottenham and Manchester City to play in the coming weeks 📆The pressure is on for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United 😬✍️ @CharDuncker

Solskjaer's decision to leave Cristiano Ronaldo, the club's top goal-scorer, and Paul Pogba, the club's top assist-provider, on the bench drew heavy criticism from fans and pundits.

Manchester United were in desperate need of a win to improve the mood around Old Trafford, but failed to cause Everton any problems on Saturday afternoon.

Manchester United must improve if Solskjaer is to keep his job

Manchester United v Everton - Premier League

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has received support from Manchester United's board after a disappointing run of results.

The Norwegian will, however, be under immense pressure if Manchester United's performances and results do not improve after the international break.

Telegraph Football @TeleFootball telegraph.co.uk/football/2021/… Cristiano Ronaldo storming off the pitch; Jadon Sancho barely getting onto it; Donny Van de Beek kicking off in the dugout - the problems are stacking up for Manchester United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer | @mcgrathmike Cristiano Ronaldo storming off the pitch; Jadon Sancho barely getting onto it; Donny Van de Beek kicking off in the dugout - the problems are stacking up for Manchester United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer | @mcgrathmike telegraph.co.uk/football/2021/…

Also Read

The Red Devils enjoyed one of their best ever transfer windows, during which they managed to sign Raphael Varane, Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho.

Solskjaer's side were among the favorites to win the Premier League this season, but currently seem to be a level below Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar