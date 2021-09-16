Manchester United manager Solskjaer on Jesse Lingard's mistake against Young Boys

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has voiced his support for midfielder Jesse Lingard after the midfielder's mistake against Young Boys in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Manchester United took the lead through Cristiano Ronaldo in the 13th minute. But they were reduced to ten men midway through the first half when Aaron Wan-Bissaka received a straight red. Young Boys equalised in the 66th minute before scoring a dramatic equaliser in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time.

Thieson Siebatcheu latched onto a poor back pass from Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard before slotting the ball past David de Gea. United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, nevertheless, has shown his support towards Lingard despite the England international's error that gifted Young Boys victory on the night.

"We really want to see the best of Jesse this season; we support him and we hope to keep him here with us; he's a red through and through," said Solskjaer in a press conference.

The Norwegian is believed to be a massive fan of Jesse Lingard. Solskjaer went on to reveal that United are eager to get the 28-year-old to sign a contract extension with the club. Lingard has less than a year remaining on his current deal with Manchester United.

"He's got one year left on his contract, and of course, the club in talking to him and his dad. We see him as a mufc player in the future as well."

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is likely to use Jesse Lingard in the Cup competitions and Champions League this season. The midfielder opened his account for the Red Devils in their 4-1 victory over Newcastle United last weekend. But he is unlikely to displace Bruno Fernandes as United's no.10.

Jesse Lingard could seek a move away from Manchester United in January if he doesn't see regular playing time.

BSC Young Boys vs Manchester United: Group F - UEFA Champions League

Jesse Lingard is yet to start a game for Manchester United this season. The 28-year-old has made two substitute appearances in the Premier League. He came off the bench to replace Cristiano Ronaldo in the second half of the Red Devils' game against Young Boys.

Lingard was heavily linked with a move away from Manchester United this summer after an incredible loan spell with West Ham during the second half of last season. David Moyes was reportedly desperate to re-sign Lingard permanently, but West Ham were unwilling to match United's £25 million asking price for Lingard.

Also Read

The England international will have just six months left on his current contract with Manchester United in January, and could be available for a bargain price. Lingard is likely to seek a move away from Old Trafford during the winter transfer window unless he sees regular playing time.

