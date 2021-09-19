"So happy for him" - Manchester United boss heaps praise on Lingard after game-winning goal

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was elated for midfielder Jesse Lingard after his last-gasp winner against West Ham United on Sunday. The midfielder scored in the final minute of regulation time to help the Red Devils claim their fourth victory in five games in the Premier League this season.

West Ham United took the lead thanks to a deflected shot from Said Benrahma in the 30th minute. However, Cristiano Ronaldo equalized five minutes later for Manchester United.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side were able to claim all three points thanks to an 89th minute stunner from former West Ham loanee Jesse Lingard.

The England midfielder has endured a difficult week, during which he made a mistake against Young Boys in the Champions League which led to the Swiss side scoring the game-winning goal. Solskjaer heaped praise on the midfielder and lauded his ability to bounce back.

"So happy for Jesse, he had a tough evening on Tuesday, he knuckled down, he's a positive lad and what a goal, so happy for him. Great pass by Nemanja good turn by Jesse, great finish," Solskjaer told Sky sports.

"I'm so happy for him because you know it's ups and downs in football, he was low on Tuesday, now high again. You're up, you're down, you're up but that's football, you have to live with it and Jesse has learned how to deal with ups and downs in football."

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw conceded a penalty deep into stoppage time which gave West Ham a golden opportunity to equalize.

But David de Gea pulled off a sensational save off Mark Noble's spotkick to deny West Ham the chance to come away with a point.

Jesse Lingard's strong start to the season could see him extend his contract with Manchester United

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is believed to be a massive fan of Jesse Lingard. The midfielder managed to rejuvenate his career during his loan spell with West Ham during the second half of last season.

Lingard has continued his good form, scoring two goals in four Premier League games for Manchester United this season. The club have reportedly opened negotiations with Lingard and his father over a contract extension.

Jesse Lingard has less than a year remaining on his current contract with Manchester United and has been heavily linked with a permanent move to West Ham in January.

The midfielder could opt to put pen to paper on a new deal with the Red Devils if he sees more regular playing time in the coming weeks.

