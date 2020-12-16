Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly furious after Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola recently declared that the Frenchman is unhappy at Old Trafford.

The midfielder has under 18 months left on his contract at Manchester United and wants to leave the club, according to Raiola. The super-agent had said:

"Paul is unhappy with Manchester United as he is no longer able to express himself in the way that he would like and as he is expected to. Paul needs a new team, a change of air. He is under contract for the next 18 months and it will expire in the summer of 2022."

Since then, the Italian has refuted claims that his client wants to leave the Premier League giants in the January transfer window:

"I was talking about next summer. When it comes to Pogba in England they are sensitive, perhaps too sensitive. It's very difficult to see big clubs making these kinds of transfers in January. We will see what happens next summer."

Manchester United willing to let Paul Pogba leave in January window

Paul Pogba of Manchester United

A report in the Mirror suggests that Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been left furious by Raiola's comments and is willing to let Paul Pogba leave in January.

The 27-year-old midfielder has failed to hit the ground running after he contracted coronavirus during the pre-season.

Advertisement

Solskjaer has preferred the likes of Fred, Scott McTominay and Donny van de Beek over the Frenchman.

It remains to be seen if Paul Pogba actually leaves in the January window.

An immensely talented player on his day, the 2018 World Cup winner has largely failed to live up to expectations after his move to Manchester United. It might be the right time for both parties to cut their losses and move forward.