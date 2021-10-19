"We've progressed over the years"- Solskjaer provides update on his future, says transfers have raised Manchester United expectations

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed he is currently under pressure but has the support of the club's hierarchy. He believes Manchester United have progressed since he took over the reins midway through the 2018-19 season.

Manchester United's 4-2 demolition at the hands of Leicester City on Saturday was their second defeat in their last three games in the Premier League. The result has left them in sixth place in the Premier League table and has intensified the pressure on Solskjaer.

The Norwegian, however, believes United have progressed during his two-and-a-half seasons with the club and the arrival of world-class players has raised expectations at Old Trafford.

"We've progressed over the years. Sixth in half season, third, second. You can see the progress. We have signed players who have raised expectations but we are in the same boat as other top teams.

"There is pressure on me of course but we have been through this before," said Solskjaer in a press conference ahead of his side's clash with Atalanta in the Champions League on Wednesday.

"I'm in dialogue with the club all the time, it is an open and honest discussion."

Solskjaer went on to emphasize the importance of Manchester United reacting to their defeat to Leicester City in their clash with Atalanta on Wednesday night in the Champions League.

When questioned about the importance of an immediate response, Solskjaer said:

"Very. In the Champions League you've got six games and if you win your three homes games and get a result away from home you're most likely through."

Manchester United will be desperate to claim all three points against Atalanta after winning just one of their two opening Champions League group games this season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer warns his squad against the threat Atalanta pose

Manchester United v Villarreal CF: Group F - UEFA Champions League

The Italian side could prove to be tricky opponents as they boast a wealth of attacking talent. Atalanta are currently in sixth place in the Serie A table.

Solskjaer has warned his side against the threat Atalanta pose and has heaped praise on the club's style of football.

"I am very impressed by their way, their style, the way they develop players. The manager is clearly very strong.

"Of course we signed Amad and watched them quite a lot. They have an attacking philosophy which many fans of football would like," said Solskjaer.

Manchester United's run of fixtures through the second half of October and November could determine their chances of mounting a challenge for the Premier League title and the Champions League.

