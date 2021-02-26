Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer provides injury update ahead of Chelsea clash

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has provided an injury update ahead of his side's weekend clash with Chelsea in the Premier League.

The Red Devils occupy second place in the English top flight, ten points behind league leaders Manchester City.

Speaking to BT Sport after Manchester United's UEFA Europa League second-leg draw against Real Sociedad, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed:

"Scott, Donny, Edinson we hope they can be available for the weekend. Paul is still out for a few weeks."

The Manchester United boss also confirmed that winger Daniel James was a doubt for the game against Chelsea. He said:

"We will have to check on him tonight."

The biggest worry for Solskjaer will be the fitness of Paul Pogba. The midfielder is out with a thigh injury that he picked up earlier this month and will miss some crucial games for Manchester United.

The Frenchman is expected to return at the end of March.

Manchester United need to step up their performances

Manchester United are entering a crucial stage of the season

Despite being unbeaten in eight games across all competitions, Manchester United have not been able to string more than two wins together. The Red Devils have only managed to win five out of their last ten games in the Premier League and have seen Manchester City open up a ten-point gap at the top of the table.

Manchester United can, however, take solace in the fact that they are still challenging for silverware on three fronts. The Red Devils qualified for the Europa League Round of 16 after beating Real Sociedad 4-0 on aggregate. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side will also take on Leicester City in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup later this season.

Following Sunday's clash against Chelsea, Manchester United will take on Crystal Palace in midweek. They will then gear up for what will be their most important game of the season as they travel to the Etihad Stadium for the Manchester derby on the 7th of March.