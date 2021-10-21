"We get the next goal, we win the game" - Solskjaer reveals what he told Manchester United players to trigger inspired Atalanta comeback

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed what he told his players to inspire an incredible second-half comeback against Atalanta. United came off as 3-2 winners against the Italian side in the Champions League on Wednesday night at Old Trafford.

Manchester United conceded two goals within the first 30 minutes of the game and were immediately put under pressure by their Italian opponents. The Red Devils created a number of golden opportunities to reduce the deficit before half-time but failed to convert their chances.

Marcus Rashford halved the deficit in the 53rd minute before Harry Maguire equalized for Solskjaer's side in the 75th minute. Cristiano Ronaldo scored an incredible header in the 81st minute to give Manchester United the lead.

Solskjaer revealed the message he delivered to his players during the half-time break that inspired them to stage a come-back.

"At half-time, I said make sure we get the next goal, because then we win the game. As long as we don't concede I was pretty sure we would win the game. It was just about taking chances," Solskjaer told BT Sport in a post-match press conference.

Manchester United were in desperate need of a victory on Wednesday night in the Champions League. They had accumulated just three points in their opening two group games in the competition.

The Red Devils also went into their clash with Atalanta on the back of just two victories in their last seven games in all competitions.

Manchester United were once again guilty of a slow start and hence went 2-0 behind within the opening half an hour of the game. The Red Devils, however, improved their performance massively in the second-half as they created a number of chances and put pressure on Atalanta.

Solskjaer's side will, however, need to sort out their defensive issues ahead of their clash with arch-rivals Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday.

Manchester United's defensive woes continue to be a source for concern ahead of their clash with Liverpool

Manchester United struggled in the first half against Atalanta on Wednesday night. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side were often overrun in midfield and failed to cope with the Italian side's overlapping wing-backs and aggressive pressing.

Manchester United have conceded six goals in their last two games. The absence of Raphael Varane due to an injury is having a huge impact on the Red Devils' defensive performances.

If this continues, Solskjaer's side could struggle to cope with the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino on Sunday. They will need to start the game on the front foot to challenge Liverpool.

