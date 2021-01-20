Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals why he substituted Bruno Fernandes during Liverpool clash

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed why Bruno Fernandes was substituted during their goalless draw with Liverpool on Sunday. The Portuguese midfielder was brought off in the 89th minute and was replaced by Mason Greenwood.

The result of the game suited Manchester United better than Liverpool as it maintained the Red Devils' three-point advantage over the Merseyside giants at the top of the Premier League table.

Quizzed about his decision to take Bruno Fernandes off, Solskjaer explained:

"It was a tactical decision. Bruno has been running his socks off every single game since he came. He has been here a year and running more or less every game."

The Norwegian tactician added:

"Towards the end, we felt Paul’s physical presence in there might be a chance for us, and Mason, when he gets a chance, can score in the blink of a second. So it was a bit of a throw of the dice to put Mason on even though he had to defend against Robertson."

Solskjær on why he took Bruno off against Liverpool: "Towards the end we felt Paul's [Pogba] physical presence in there might be a chance for us, and Mason [Greenwood], when he gets a chance he can score in the blink of a second." #mulive [mirror] — utdreport (@utdreport) January 18, 2021

Bruno Fernandes' form raises concerns for Manchester United

Bruno Fernandes has had a slight dip in form recently

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s comments are a direct acknowledgment that Bruno Fernandes is tired and needs his minutes to be managed.

Advertisement

The 26-year-old has now gone five games without a goal from open play and is without an assist in his last four matches. He also had a particularly lethargic display against Liverpool, where he was unable to beat Allison Becker after being gifted a glorious chance to put Manchester United ahead.

Bruno Fernandes did not react well to being substituted #mufc https://t.co/c3bVFuEAvJ — Man United News (@ManUtdMEN) January 18, 2021

Having said that, there is no reason to get concerned about a big dip in form. This is to be expected after sustained excellence and consistency for so long.

It is certainly only a matter of time before Bruno Fernandes bounces back.