Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim confirms 2 key players are set to miss PL clash against Fulham

By Sripad
Modified Aug 22, 2025 13:41 GMT
Manchester United v Arsenal - Premier League - Source: Getty
Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has provided an update on his team ahead of the Fulham clash in the Premier League. The manager has ruled out two players, but the rest of the squad is fit to play on Saturday, August 24.

Speaking to the media in his press conference, Amorim said that Lisandro Martinez and Noussair Mazraoui are out and will be unavailable for the game. Andre Onana is fit after missing pre-season, but the manager has not decided who will be his starting goalkeeper and said (via Manchester Evening News):

"[Andre] Onana is ready to play like last week, so we will see in the game who is going to be the goalkeeper. Licha [Lisandro Martinez] is out, Nous [Noussair Mazraoui] is out. The rest of the guys are fit."
Martinez has been out since February after suffering an ACL injury in the match against Crystal Palace. Mazraoui missed the Arsenal game, but the Red Devils have not disclosed details about the injury.

Amorim is confident that his side will perform better than they did last season and stated that they have made significant improvements. He believes that the new signings have helped them already and added:

"We are better, but also because we have different characteristics and we can change that during the game. We have more options and you see we play a different style with Cunha, for example, and then in the end with Sesko because he is a different player and we can use."
"We are improving in that department also. We are creating more chances, so we are ready for any kind of game. The biggest improvement we had [vs Arsenal] was we didn't lose the ball so many times in build-up. That was really good also for our team."

Manchester United lost their opening match of the season 1-0 to Arsenal at Old Trafford on Sunday, August 17. They were 15th in the league last season, finishing with 42 points, which is half of what champions Liverpool collected.

Ruben Amorim on Manchester United star's contract situation

Ruben Amorim was asked about the contract situation of Kobbie Mainoo, and the Manchester United manager had no update. The Portuguese hinted that he wants to keep the player at the club and said:

"That part is with Jason [Wilcox]. He is our player. He has a contract. I didn't hear any news about that."
The manager added that Mainoo was training well and said:

"We have some issues, but we play with two midfielders and sometimes it's a different way of playing. We, and they, have to understand, especially the young players, there is spaces in the season. This is normal with a lot of games, things are going to change, but he's there, he's fighting, he's training and is one more option for us to win games."

Mainoo has a contract until 2027, with the club having the option to extend it by another season. The Manchester United star has been linked with an exit this summer.

