Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim provides fitness update on Mason Mount and Luke Shaw ahead of Ipswich clash

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has revealed that there is still no expected return dates for Mason Mount and Luke Shaw. Both players are currently sidelined with injuries and haven't played in a while.

Mount has been an enigma since arriving at Old Trafford a couple of summers ago. The English midfielder has struggled to stay fit and has appeared just 12 times this season across competitions.

Only six of those appearances have been under Ruben Amorim. The 26-year-old is currently out with thigh problems and hasn't kicked a ball since mid-December.

Shaw's injury record has been equally alarming. The 29-year-old has just three appearances across competitions this season, and is now out with a muscle injury.

Interestingly, all his appearances for Manchester United this season have been under Ruben Amorim, but none of them have been starts. Shaw's contract with the Red Devils runs until 2027 and it is unclear if he will play again this season.

Speaking recently, as cited by journalist Fabrizio Romano, Amorim stated that Mount was closer to returning than Shaw.

“I still don’t have return dates for Mason Mount or Luke Shaw. At this point, Mount is closer to returning,” said Amorim.

Manchester United next face Ipswich Town on Wednesday, February 26, at Old Trafford in the Premier League.

How many players are Manchester United currently missing due to injury?

Luke Shaw and Mason Mount

Manchester United are currently missing as many as eight first team members, including Mason Mount and Luke Shaw, due to injuries. Amad Diallo picked up an ankle injury earlier this month and isn't expected to play again this season.

It has been a huge blow to the Red Devils, given that the Ivorian has been the most improved player under Ruben Amorim. Amad has registered nine goals and seven assists from 36 games across competitions this season.

The Premier League giants are also without Lisandro Martinez, who ruptured his ACL this month and won't feature again this campaign. Manchester United are already light at the back, with Jonny Evans out with an injury since January.

The Red Devils have lost Kobbie Mainoo to a muscle injury as well, although the Englishman is expected to be back by the middle of March. Meanwhile, Toby Collyer, who has been impressive this season, is also sidelined with a knock. Amorim is also missing Altay Bayindir with an unknown injury and it is unclear when the Turkey international will be back.

