Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim to have significant transfer kitty for summer window despite Europa League loss: Reports

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim will have sufficient funds to bring players of his choice next season. The Portuguese is being backed by the board despite losing the UEFA Europa League final to Tottenham Hotspur.

According to a report by The Guardian (via Goal), Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS will be handing over a budget of close to £100 million for this cause. Manchester United are already on their way to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers' Matheus Cunha for a reported fee of £62.5 million.

The boost in the budget will help them sign Ipswich Town's goal-machine Liam Delap, another top target for the Red Devils. Delap, who has scored 12 goals in the current Premier League campaign, has a £30 million release clause in his contract.

This would leave United with a very small amount to spend on other potential deals. However, the board is considering the option of selling a few players to generate sufficient revenue. According to Manchester Evening News (via Goal), the club is considering offloading Jadon Sancho, Antony, and Marcus Rashford.

Additionally, a social media post from journalist Fabrizio Romano has indicated the departure of Alejandro Garnacho as well, with the Argentine winger hinting at uncertainty regarding the same last night after the Europa League defeat.

Manchester United manager and skipper get emotional after Europa loss

Ever since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013, Manchester United witnessed their worst-ever season. The team currently sits 16th in the Premier League, with one match remaining, and had bowed out of the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup previously.

Last night (May 21), they lost in the Europa League final, consequently missing out on Champions League action next season. The defeat was highly emotional to the players and even the manager, Ruben Amorim. After the game, in the post-match press conference, he said (via Manchester United's website):

"If the board and the fans feel I’m not the right guy, I will go in the next day without any conversation about compensation, but I will not quit. Again, I’m really confident about my job and, as you can see, I will not change nothing in the way I do things."

Skipper Bruno Fernandes, who, as per the Daily Mail, has garnered attention from Saudi Pro League outfit Al Hilal, said (via Daily Mail):

"If the club thinks it's time to part ways because they want to do some cashing in or whatever, it's what it is. Football sometimes is like this. I've always said I will be here until the club says to me that it's time to go. I'm eager to do more, to be able to bring the club to the great days."

The Red Devils will play their last game of the season against Aston Villa on Sunday (May 25) at Old Trafford.

