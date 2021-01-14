Manchester United duo set to end their time at Old Trafford

Manchester United stars Sergio Romero and Marcos Rojo have been deemed surplus to requirements at Old Trafford and the club is eager to offload them as soon as possible.

Rojo and Romero's contracts with Manchester United will expire at the end of the season. The Argentinians have been linked with a move away from Old Trafford in the winter transfer window, with Rojo attracting interest from Boca Juniors, and Romero being linked with a host of clubs in Europe.

Rojo joined Manchester United for £16 million in the summer of 2014. He has won four trophies with the English club, including the FA Cup and the FA Community Shield in 2016 and the EFL Cup and the Europa League in 2017.

Despite being a fan favorite during his first few seasons with the club due to his aggressive style of defending, Rojo has failed to maintain regular fitness and consistency during his six years with the Red Devils.

The 30-year-old spent the second half of the 2019-20 season on loan at Estudiantes, and returned to Manchester in the summer. The Red Devils are now desperate to move him on as they prepare themselves for a squad clearout.

Sergio Romero joined Manchester United in the summer of 2015 from Sampdoria. The Argentine shot-stopper developed into one of the best second-choice goalkeepers in the world at United.

Many fans and pundits believed that Romero was unlucky to be in the same team as Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea, and would benefit from a move away from United.

The return of Dean Henderson to Manchester United from his loan spell at Sheffield United has seen Romero fall even lower down the pecking order at the club. Romero was left out of United's squads for the Premier League and Champions League this season.

Manchester United prepare themselves for a massive squad clear-out

Manchester United are expected to have a quiet January transfer window. The Red Devils completed the signing of Amad Diallo last week, but are not expected to pursue any of their top targets in the coming weeks.

The club are reportedly focused on selling or loaning out fringe players, who do not have a future at Manchester United in the eyes of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Marcos Rojo and Sergio Romero seem set to leave the club in the summer and could be joined by Phil Jones, Brandon Williams, and Jesse Lingard.