Manchester United boss Solskjaer hits back at critics of Donny Van de Beek's role

Manchester United held their Champions League pre-match press conference today, during which a majority of the questions were about Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's usage of £40 million new boy Donny Van de Beek.

Soslkjaer retaliated at TV commentators, who have focused on this particular topic off late. Much has been said about Donny Van de Beek and how he should not have joined Manchester United. There have also been critics who say the club signed a player that they never needed and consider him surplus to requirements at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer defends his team selection and reiterates that Donny van de Beek is an important player for Manchester United

Soslkjaer was highly critical of the commentators and pundits' comments and responded with strong statements during the Champions League pre-match press conference.

"I realize the topic is Donny van de Beek and it's nice for some players or commentators to have a little go. I know you're short for time, you're on the telly and you have to put your points across very quickly. But you have to know that you don't have to start the first three games to be a very important player in the squad," said Soslkjaer.

"When Donny has played, he's played really well. I think it says a lot about the depth of quality in the squad that we don't have to use him every single game because we have other players as well. I also think it says everything about our ambitions," continued Soslkjaer.

"We want to push on, we want to challenge for trophies this season. Donny is going to play a big, big part this year. Donny's going to be very very important for us, don't worry about that," concluded Soslkjaer.

Donny van de Beek was United's first and most expensive signing of the summer transfer window but he has seen only 61 minutes of action in the Premier League thus far.

Manchester United have had a poor start to their Premier League campaign, and one would think Solskjaer would depend on his new signing to make an impact and change their fortunes.

However, Solskjaer has opted to play Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba, Scott McTominay, and Fred in Manchester United's midfield rather than Van de Beek. It will be interesting to see if the Dutchman features in United's tricky Champions League game against RB Leipzig on Wednesday.