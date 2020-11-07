Manchester United boss Solskjaer insists he has club backing amid job speculation

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has insisted he has no concerns over his position amid speculation that United have made contact with former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino. Solskjaer claims he is working on a long-term plan with the Red Devils.

Solskjaer has overseen Manchester United's worst start to a season at home since 1972-73, following last week's 1-0 loss to Arsenal in the Premier League. United followed the defeat with a poor display against Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League, heaping further pressure on Solskjaer.

Manchester United did put in impressive displays against Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig in the Champions League, but their inconsistency in the Premier League has forced the United board to question Solskjaer's impact on the club, and whether he is the right man for the job.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United's last two results have felt like a "punch in the stomach". #ManUtd #bbcfootball pic.twitter.com/MTQ0ItlOIs — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) November 7, 2020

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he has the backing of the Manchester United board

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has been linked with a move to Old Trafford, but while speaking ahead of Saturday's crucial trip to Everton, Solskjaer said, "I am going to say all my conversations with the club have been planning long term."

"Of course we want results short term but I've had a positive good dialogue with the plans we have put in place. We have planted a seed, the tree is growing. Some clubs just rip up that tree and see if it is still growing and see if it is still getting water underneath," he added.

" For me I have had a backing all the way since I've come in on the bigger picture. And the club needs to look at the bigger picture, we can't go thinking and reacting to one or two results, we have got to look further back and [ask] what is the direction we are going," Solskjaer signed off.

Manchester United are currently languishing in 15th place in the Premier League, with just two wins from six games, nine points behind leaders Southampton. Solskjaer will be hoping to head into the upcoming international break with a much-needed win, and without having to worry about his job.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer retains the support of Manchester United and is still seen as their long-term manager, according to Sky Sports News 🔴⚫️ pic.twitter.com/dH1PKhltHF — Goal (@goal) November 5, 2020

The Red Devils will face an Everton team that is suffering a slump in form after winning all of their opening four games in the Premier League. The Merseyside club have lost two and drawn one of their last three games, but will be hoping to bounce back and inflict more misery on Manchester United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.