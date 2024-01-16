Manchester United and Brazil star Casemiro’s top 3 votes for 2023 FIFA The Best Men’s Player award come to light as Lionel Messi wins

Manchester United and Brazil midfielder Casemiro's votes have been revealed as Lionel Messi won the 2023 FIFA The Best Men's Player award. Manchester City's Erling Haaland and France superstar Kylian Mbappe finished second and third, respectively, in the voting.

Messi garnered a total of 48 scoring points, the same as Haaland. But since the Inter Miami forward was picked as the top choice (107 compared to 64) by more national-team captains than his Norwegian counterpart, Messi was chosen the winner.

Manchester United star Casemiro, however, had Haaland as his top pick for the award, followed by Messi and Mbappe. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner himself had the former Borussia Dortmund hitman as his top pick, followed by Mbappe and Julian Alvarez.

Expand Tweet

The Manchester City striker had a record-breaking debut season with the Cityzens (2022-23), where he helped them win the European treble. He finished as the top-scorer in both the Premier League (36 goals) and the UEFA Champions League (12).

Mbappe and Messi, on the other hand, combined to lead Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to their 11th league title but couldn't take them to European glory. While the Frenchman continues to play for PSG, Messi has joined Inter Miami on a free transfer.

In the USA, Messi helped his new side win their first-ever silverware in the form of 2023 Leagues Cup. He has so far scored 11 goals and provided five assists in 14 appearances for the Herons.

Casemiro returns to Manchester United matchday squad after long injury layoff

Casemiro recently returned to Manchester United's matchday squad after spending over two months on the sidelines due to an ankle injury. He was named as a substitute in the 2-2 home draw against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, January 14, but wasn't brought on.

The veteran midfielder has missed 17 games for the Red Devils this season. The team also received an injury boost in the form of Lisandro Martinez, who marked his return to fitness with a substitute appearance against Tottenham.

Manchester United will next be in action in the FA Cup on Sunday, January 28.