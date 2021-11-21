Manchester United call emergency meeting to sack Solskjaer and accelerate move for Zinedine Zidane - Reports

Manchester United have called an emergency board meeting to discuss dismissing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as manager, according to The Sunday Times.

A virtual meeting has reportedly been set for 7pm BST and the matter of Solskjaer’s compensation is said to be the cause of the meeting. The decision comes after Manchester United had another awful match in the Premier League, quickly going two goals behind in the first half.

Although the Red Devils went on to grab a goal through the underutilized Donny van de Beek, Harry Maguire was sent off after two yellow cards and Manchester United conceded two more goals in added time. The game ended in a humiliating 4-1 defeat against a struggling Watford side whom many expected Solskjaer's men to easily beat.

The result also continues a run of appalling form that club legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has led Manchester United on, losing more than half of their last 14 games in all competitions.

The Glazers and upper management of Manchester United have finally lost their patience with the Norwegian and they reportedly have a managerial candidate lined up. The club owners are thought to believe Zinedine Zidane is the man for the job at the moment, with reports from Carrington suggesting club officials have begun to accelerate a deal with the Frenchman. It is expected that Zidane will take over in the dugout from the halfway point of the season.

Manchester United will be looking to entice the three-time Champions League winning coach with a hefty financial packet if they go in for him. For Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, it’s hard to see the Norwegian staying in the job much longer, and the United faithful will hope a steady pair of hands come on soon.

Manchester United were unacceptable against Watford: David de Gea

Manchester United crashed to defeat against Watford and the pressure will compound on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Recent news has put Solskjaer on the line for the sack, but David de Gea believes the players deserve to take most of the blame for the Watford loss.

In his interview with the BBC, the keeper admitted that Manchester United were unacceptable:

"There's not much to say, it was embarrassing to see Man United play like we did today. It's not acceptable - the way we were playing and doing things. It's easy to blame the manager or the staff but sometimes it's the players. We need to show much more than we are doing."

"Embarrassing first half - we could've conceded four goals in 45 minutes. It was hard to watch the team playing today - it was nightmare after nightmare. It's not acceptable," he added.

