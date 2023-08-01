Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes sends classy message to Portugal team after historic draw with USWNT at Women’s World Cup

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes sent a heartfelt message to the Portugal women's team, following their exit from the Women's World Cup.

Seleccao das Quinas displayed immense determination as they nearly knocked out the reigning champions, the USWNT. The clash ended in a 0-0 draw, which saw them finish third in Group E, just one point behind the Americans.

Despite the disappointment of their maiden World Cup appearance coming to an end, the Portuguese players received a heartwarming tribute from Fernandes. Taking to Instagram, Fernandes praised the women's team, writing (translated via GOAL):

"The history you have written in women's football for Portugal will be forever remembered! And the most beautiful thing is that you are still at the beginning and you will make more history and make us even more proud as you did in this World Cup. Thank you for representing us so well."

Bruno Fernandes reaches out to Portugal team.

Portugal's women's national team can take pride in their performances, having previously featured in the 2017 and 2022 European Championships. Their inaugural World Cup finals appearance adds another milestone to their footballing journey.

Portugal were beaten 1-0 by the Netherlands in their World Cup opener before registering a 2-0 win over Vietnam. They needed a win in their final group game against the US but could only manage a 0-0 draw.

Manchester United's interest in Jarrad Branthwaite reignited

Fresh reports have emerged suggesting that Manchester United have rekindled their interest in Everton's promising talent, Jarrad Branthwaite. The 21-year-old central defender had previously garnered attention from Jose Mourinho's Roma during the January transfer window while he was on loan at PSV Eindhoven.

Branthwaite's impressive performances during his loan spell at PSV prompted scouts from Liverpool, Manchester United, and Roma to closely monitor his development. PSV had their £15 million bid to sign the player on a permanent transfer turned down by Everton in January, but the player's form continues to attract admirers.

Although no deal materialized in the past, United seem keen on revisiting the prospect of acquiring Branthwaite to bolster their defensive ranks. The Red Devils are looking to strengthen their back-line ahead of the upcoming season, and the young defender's potential and talent make him a valuable target.

While at PSV, he racked up a remarkable four goals and two assists in 36 appearances as a center-back. Prior to going on loan, he played 13 games for Everton, scoring one goal.