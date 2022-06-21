Manchester United CEO Richard Arnold's leaked email details 4 key points to club staff ahead of new season - Reports 

Manchester United CEO Richard Arnold's emails detailing 4 key points to club staff ahead of the new season has reportedly been leaked.

The United CEO recently held a discussion with Red Devils fans at a pub with a video of the meeting surfacing on the internet.

Arnold had branded last season a "f****** nightmare" in his pub encounter with fans before going on to discuss finances.

In leaked emails The Sun has possessed, Arnold confirmed that fans were planning to protest outside his home and he chose to take them to a local pub instead.

Arnold reportedly went on to assure staff about the message he had delivered to the fans during the meeting.

He claimed that it was no different to the one he has been ushering in behind-the-scenes at Old Trafford.

The United chief had 4 particular key points with on-the-field achievement being United's number one priority.

Arnold is looking for strong staff performance that can coincide with a united and supportive fanbase.

He has made assurances that last season's disappointment did not go down well with the board and that action will be taken to improve results.

Arnold then made it clear Manchester United's plans to invest and cited the new structure at the club as helping recruitment be more effective.

He finally vowed to maintain the club's strong finances with the benefit of investing in facilities for supporters, players and staff.

UtdPlug @UtdPlug #MUFC are relaxed and supportive of Richard Arnold’s decision to address the supporters. However, before the meeting with fans at the local pub, Arnold politely asked that the contents of the discussion should be kept private and not be filmed. @AdamCrafton_ 🚨 #MUFC are relaxed and supportive of Richard Arnold’s decision to address the supporters. However, before the meeting with fans at the local pub, Arnold politely asked that the contents of the discussion should be kept private and not be filmed. @AdamCrafton_ 🔴

Manchester United CEO Richard Arnold has a clear vision for the club

A new era seems to be dawning at Old Trafford

For too long now, Manchester United have been a European giant falling from grace.

The post-Sir Alex Ferguson era has been one of huge disappointment that has coincided with former chief executive Ed Woodward running the show.

He failed in the role, making some questionable signings and turning Manchester United perhaps more into a "commercial club," as Louis Van Gaal infamously put it.

Not only has recruitment been a disaster over the years, but on-the-field results have not merited much of anything other than three major trophies since 2013.

Richard Arnold has a clear idea of how he wants to revitalize Manchester United.

A clear structure and a clear method is needed along with entrusting people who have worked in football to deal with recruitment such as directors John Murtough and Darren Fletcher.

Erik ten Hag is now the man at the Old Trafford helm and he seems to have been given the keys to rebuild the squad this summer.

He has specific targets in mind, including the likes of Frenkie de Jong and Christian Eriksen.

James Robson @jamesalanrobson De Jong and Eriksen seen as a pair by Ten Hag because he wants to overhaul United’s style of play. Wants better manipulators of the ball & players who can get possession in tight areas #mufc De Jong and Eriksen seen as a pair by Ten Hag because he wants to overhaul United’s style of play. Wants better manipulators of the ball & players who can get possession in tight areas #mufc

It remains to be seen if we see a huge improvement at Old Trafford come next season but it certainly appears the club's problems are finally being attended to.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far