Manchester United could challenge for the Premier League title this season: Club Legend Roy Keane

Following Manchester United’s 6-2 victory over Leeds United at Old Trafford on Sunday, Roy Keane has claimed that his former club could challenge Liverpool for the Premier League title this season.

It was the first time the Red Devils scored six goals in a game in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

A lot has been said about Manchester United’s penchant to start games slow, but it was the Red Devils who took the match against Leeds United by the scruff of the neck.

Scott McTominay ghosted into the edge of the opposition box and opened the scoring in the second minute of the game. He doubled the score a minute later, as Manchester United ran riot in the game's opening stages.

Bruno Fernandes joined the party in the 30th minute before Victor Lindelof made it 4-0 in the 37th minute to assert his team’s dominance on the pitch.

The visitors pulled one back through Liam Cooper in the 42nd minute, but goals from Daniel James and Bruno Fernandes put Manchester United 6-1 up by the 70th minute.

Leeds reduced the deficit through Stuart Dallas, but it was not enough to spark a comeback.

An air of optimism descended on Old Trafford after the game, and former skipper Keane believes that Manchester United have the credentials to fight for the league title this season.

Liverpool strongest, but Manchester United best of the rest, says Roy Keane

With the win over Leeds, Manchester United rose to third in the league table, five points behind Liverpool, albeit with a game in hand. That means the Red Devils could potentially move to within two points of Jurgen Klopp’s side if they win their game in hand.

Scott McTominay, who put in a Man-of-the-Match shift in the win against Leeds United, said that the Red Devils were not thinking about the Premier League table, but Roy Keane believes that is not the case when he observed:

"I don't believe McTominay there when he said they don't look at league tables. Everybody looks at league tables. Players and staff. That's what you're playing the game for. You want to know where you are obviously and where you're heading to."

The former Manchester United midfielder further said that the Red Devils are second only to Liverpool on current form:

"It's been a nice few days for United. They had to beat Sheffield United and Leeds just to put another marker down. I still think Liverpool are the strongest, but United, I think, could be the best of the rest," signed off Keane.