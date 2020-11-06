Manchester United would challenge for the title with Mikel Arteta as manager, says Ian Wright

Arsenal legend Ian Wright believes that Manchester United would be challenging for the Premier League title if they had Mikel Arteta at the helm. The former Arsenal midfielder took over the job at the Emirates after Unai Emery’s departure last season. A year later, it looks like Arsenal made an astute decision in employing the young Spaniard.

The Gunners have already won the FA Cup as well as the Community Shield under his tutelage and have adopted a distinct pattern of play too. They earned a stellar win over Manchester United last Sunday, which was Arsenal's first win at Old Trafford since 2006.

The loss piled further pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and many believe the Norwegian is out of his depth at Manchester United. However, Wright claims that things would be completely different if the Red Devils had Arteta holding the reins.

Solskjaer unable to utilize the resources at Manchester United, says Wright.

Speaking on his podcast, Wright claimed that Manchester United would be competing for the title if they had Arteta in charge.

"If Arteta is managing Man United they are challenging."

Wright argued that the root of all inconsistencies was Solskjaer’s failure to use the resources at hand, highlighting Paul Pogba and Axel Tuanzebe's curious stagnation under Ole. The Arsenal legend was open in his dissatisfaction with Solskjaer's performances.

"He’s using two holding midfielders when if he’s playing Tuanzebe he doesn’t need that! And you’ve got a manager who, for me, is playing off of vibes, he’s managing off of pure vibes."

Wright went on to praise Arteta for ushering in widespread change at the Emirates.

"Look at what Arteta has done in his time at Arsenal. We’re seeing coaching change, we’re seeing coaching on the field, we’re seeing impact. Look at Elneny, came out of the blue, found him and said ‘He can do this for me, he can do that for me’. He’s making the parts work."

He pointed out that Solskjaer should be getting more out of his Manchester United team.

"And looking at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who’s got a Man United team with this Telles – I think Telles looks like someone who could do something – Harry Maguire is starting to get back to what he can do, we know what Harry Maguire can do, with Tuanzebe next to him and Wan-Bissaka, and the goalkeeper is starting to find his form, they should be doing better than that."

The former Arsenal striker also hinted that the Norwegian could be the cause of his own downfall at Manchester United.

"What they did against Arsenal the other day, for me, for Man United, coming off the back of the two results, was embarrassing. Roy Keane was saying the players will get him the sack. It’s not just the players."