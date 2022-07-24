Manchester United 'charging again' for €70m-rated midfielder as Frenkie de Jong pursuit continues to stall: Reports

Manchester United have again turned their attention to Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic after they failed to close a deal for Frenkie de Jong following weeks of negotiations. The English side are determined to add a strong midfielder to their ranks and have been trying to reunite Erik ten Hag with his former player.

Despite Barcelona agreeing terms with Manchester United, the Dutch international has insisted that he wants to stay at the Nou Camp. Spanish journalist Alvaro Moreto also confirmed that the player is not interested in a switch to Old Trafford on Sky Sports.

This has compelled the Red Devils to return to their initial target, Lazio's Milinkovic-Savic. Calciomercato reported that Manchester United were also interested in the Serbian earlier in April but turned to the former Ajax midfielder due to ten Hag's preference.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic 2021/22 Season

The nature of these transfers is quite similar and will weigh heavily on the English club's finances. While de Jong's signing would cost them over €80 million, including add-ons, the Lazio midfielder's asking price has also been set at €70 million.

However, the Italian side want all that money in a single payment in cash. Like the Barcelona ace, Milinkovic-Savic is also not pushing for an exit and is happy at Lazio. But, he has two years left on his current contract, and the Serbian will be 29 by the time his contract runs out at Lazio.

Hence, there is also a feeling that this might be 'the right moment to say goodbye' for all parties involved and is also like the 'next step' in the midfielder's career. The Manchester United target's sale will generate enough funds for the Italian side to help fill the void left by Milinkovic-Savic.

Erik ten Hag to get a special bonus if Manchester United secure Champions League football in 2022-23

"Concerns regarding Ronaldo not back? Of course, but concerning is maybe not the right word". Erik ten Hag on Man Utd working on signings: "We need more options, we have to strengthen the squad even more, we're looking around but we also need the right players".

The Dutchman's objectives have already been set at Old Trafford, and the most important one will be getting them back into the Champions League. The Red Devils hierarchy has also decided that if ten Hag accomplishes this feat, he will earn a £3 million bonus, per the Daily Mail.

Manchester United's new manager is set to bag a £9 million salary on an annual basis but has various bonuses in his contract, one of which concerns their UCL return.

The early signs are positive as the Red Devils have remained undefeated in the pre-season under ten Hag. They have won three out of their four games and have drawn one, scoring 13 goals and conceding just four.

