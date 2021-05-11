Manchester United close to completing first signing of the summer - Reports

Manchester United are set to welcome Tom Heaton back to the club on a free transfer based on reports from Telegraph.

The Aston Villa goalkeeper began his career with the Red Devils but never made a Premier League appearance for United. Instead, he was sent out on loan to clubs such as Cardiff City and Wycombe Wanderers.

In 2013, Heaton joined Burnely as the first signing under manager Sean Dyche. The keeper excelled for the Championship side and played a significant role in Burnley's promotion to the Premier League. During his six years with the Clarets, the 35-year-old made 200 appearances and kept 65 clean sheets.

However, not long after his move to Aston Villa in the summer of 2019, Heaton suffered a season-ending knee injury. Although he has since recovered, the English international lost his place in the starting lineup to Emiliano Martinez.

🗞👀



According to The Telegraph, Tom Heaton is expected to join Manchester United this summer.



Would be a shame to see him leave as he is a great backup and things haven’t worked out since his injury #avfc pic.twitter.com/pEjdqAQX1S — AVFCchats 🦁 (@AVFCchats) May 11, 2021

With Sergio Romero leaving Manchester United this summer, the Red Devils are eager to bring in a replacement who can serve as a backup for Dean Henderson as well as David de Gea. Coincidentally, Tom Heaton's contract with Aston Villa expires in June and Solskjaer will be able to sign the Englishman on a free transfer.

Tom Heaton "close" to re-signing for Man Utd. Good signing in my opinion, but his injury record doesn't fill me with confidence. We'd need another GK just in case if we lose De Gea, Romero and Grant this summer. — SFX 🔰 (@UtdSFX) May 11, 2021

Meanwhile, de Gea's future at Manchester United also in the air after Dean Henderson is considered the club's first-choice keeper. The Spaniard has not made a Premier League appearance since February and has been linked with a move away from Manchester United this summer.

Speaking about the competition for spots at Old Trafford, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said:

“We’re Man United and we should have competition for every single spot in the team. I’ve always got top-quality players on the bench, whether it is a centre-forward, right-wing, right-back, centre-midfield or keeper. I’ve said it so many times, I’m the luckiest manager in the world with the two keepers I’ve got.”