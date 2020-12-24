Manchester United close to signing Ecuador wonderkid Moises Caicedo - Reports

Ecuadorian midfielder Moises Caicedo is on the brink of a transfer to Manchester United after the club agreed terms with the player and his current side, Independiente del Valle. Caicedo is widely considered one of Ecuador's greatest prospects, and one of the best players the country has ever produced.

Manchester United have already had an Ecuadorian player don their colors in the past in the form of Antonio Valencia. Valencia was a fantastic servant for Manchester United, spending ten years at the club, amassing 241 Premier League appearances.

Caicedo has become so highly-rated in just a short space of time, which is encouraging for United, who are ready to take the gamble and sign him in January.

South American journalist Simon Edwards believes Caicedo is already good enough to step into the Manchester United first team.

"Moises Caicedo is ready to play for the Manchester United first team. He needs a little time to adapt to become a starter, but if you throw him in tomorrow, he will do just fine. All the technical and physical qualities required plus an incredible ability to find space and read the game," said Edwards.

The report suggests that Caicedo could make a more immediate impact than fellow South American, Facundo Pellistri, who is also at the club. The 19-year-old winger joined Manchester United in the summer and is yet to make his senior debut for the club.

Manchester United currently have a plethora of midfield options at their disposal. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been given multiple selection issues due to the impressive form of Fred and Scott McTominay, who have managed to keep the likes of Paul Pogba, Donny van de Been, and Nemanja Matic out of the side.

United currently do not require another midfielder, but the prospect of signing a 19-year-old, who has already made four appearances for his country, could be very enticing.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is the type of manager to give youngsters an opportunity, as he looks to build a Manchester United team for the future. Therefore, a move to the Red Devils could be good for Caicedo.