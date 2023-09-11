Manchester United closely following 3 promising stars for 2024 summer transfer window: Reports

Under Erik Ten Hag's guidance, Manchester United is embarking on an ambitious journey to secure a brighter future for the club. With an eye on the 2024 summer transfer window, the Red Devils are closely monitoring three promising footballers to beef up their weak spots.

One of the names on Manchester United's radar is Jeremie Frimpong, a 22-year-old Dutch right-back. Frimpong's contract with Bayer Leverkusen expires in the summer of 2025, and his impressive performances in the Bundesliga have not gone unnoticed. United sees him as a valuable addition to bolster their defense, offering competition to Diogo Dalot and Wan-Bissaka. In 99 appearances for the German club, he has scored 13 goals and provided 23 assists.

Another prospect closely watched is Antonio Silva, a 19-year-old Portuguese center-back who has significantly impacted Benfica. Silva is under contract until the summer of 2027 and perfectly aligns with Erik Ten Hag's plans to reinforce the defensive line. He could contend for a starting role alongside Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane. He has over 49 appearances with Benfica.

In addition to defensive reinforcements, Manchester United has its sights set on Joao Gomes, a 22-year-old Brazilian midfielder who has been impressing in the early stages of the Premier League season. Currently contracted with Wolverhampton Wanderers until the summer of 2028, Gomes embodies the playing style that fits into Ten Hag's football philosophy. He could provide the much-needed midfield profile the team desires.

Pursuing these three emerging talents reflects Manchester United's commitment to nurturing young players with high potential. With Ten Hag leading the way, fans can anticipate a clear strategy for constant improvement and a resurgence in European football's elite ranks.

The 2024 summer transfer window promises to be an exciting time for Manchester United as they look to secure a promising future for the club and its devoted supporters.

Manchester United forward Jadon Sancho's return to Borussia Dortmund unlikely amid financial constraints - Reports

Rumors suggesting a possible return of Manchester United's Jadon Sancho to Borussia Dortmund may not hold water as per the recent reports. Recent tensions between Sancho and coach Erik Ten Hag have stirred speculation, but according to SPORT BILD, the rumor is currently not a hot topic for BVB.

The significant weekly wage of £300,000 and financial constraints have deterred Dortmund from pursuing the English international. BVB's budget has been allocated to other priorities, leaving a Sancho reunion with the German club in doubt despite ongoing career monitoring.

When Jadon Sancho joined United, the England international was expected to replicate his earlier success at Dortmund. However, the 23-year-old has not been consistent, with only 12 goals and six assists in 82 appearances for the Red Devils. His recent public disagreements with manager Ten Hag have also made things unfavorable for him at the club.