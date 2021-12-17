Manchester United closely monitoring 24-year-old defender nicknamed ‘The Gladiator’: Reports

According to reports, Manchester United are monitoring Feyenoord defender Marcos Senesi as a potential transfer target. The Argentine has 18 months left on his contract with the Dutch club and hence his signing could be negotiated for a decent price.

Senesi has made 92 appearances for Feyenoord since joining them in 2019. He has been nicknamed 'The Gladiator' by fans of the club for his dominant displays at the back.

Manchester United have now joined a host of Premier League clubs monitoring Senesi. This includes West Ham United, Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa and Leeds United.

Manchester United have had a poor season so far, especially in defense. The duo of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof have failed to impress, and the club have only four clean sheets in the Premier League so far.

Manchester United did bring in experienced centre-back Raphael Varane from Real Madrid at the start of the season. The 28-year old has looked solid whenever he has played alongside Lindelof or Maguire. Unfortunately for United, however, he has spent a large part of the season out with injury.

Manchester United looking to bring in solidity to a disfigured team under Ralf Rangnick

One of the major criticisms of Manchester United against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was the lack of any defensive structure. The pressing was rare and disjointed, and it seemed as if though players were unsure about their roles.

Manchester United have been linked with players like Amadou Haidara, Declan Rice and now Senesi. Their defensive qualities could help build a strong spine on the pitch and allow the club's attacking talent to play more freely.

The Red Devils have been accused of signing star players regardless of whether they will fit in the system or not. With Rangnick, they will look to find players who will be able to provide more solidity to the team and fit into the German's plans.

