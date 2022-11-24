Manchester United co-owner Avram Glazer reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo's contract termination

Manchester United co-owner Avram Glazer has broken his silence on Cristiano Ronaldo. The American businessman thanked the Portuguese star for his work at the club and wished him luck, but did not comment on anything else.

Ronaldo had his contract terminated by Manchester United earlier this week following his explosive interview with Piers Morgan. The former Real Madrid and Juventus forward claimed the owners did not care for the club and that those in charge were betraying him.

Sky News caught up with Glazer as he was heading to a party and quizzed him on the Ronaldo situation. He left in a hurry after a quick response:

"Well, I'll tell you about Cristiano Ronaldo - he's a great Manchester United player, I appreciate everything he's done for the club and I wish him the best luck in the future."

Cristiano Ronaldo on Manchester United owners

Cristiano Ronaldo was furious with the Manchester United owners and took shots at them during his interview with Piers Morgan. He claimed the Americans do not care about the club and said:

"The owners of the club, they don't care about the club. As you know Manchester United is a marketing club, they will get their money from the marketing, but with the sports they don't really care in my opinion."

He added that he had never spoken with them and said:

"Never. They give all the power to the president and sporting director."

Ronaldo continued to talk about the owners and the club:

"The fans are always right, the fans should know the truth. They should know that we, the players, want the best for the club. I want the best for the club, this is why I came to Manchester United, I love this club. But you have some things inside the club which don't help Manchester United reach the top level like Manchester City, Liverpool and even now Arsenal for example, which is complicated. It's difficult. It's hard. In my opinion it will be hard for Manchester United to be at the top of the game in the next two-three years."

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently in Qatar to play in the FIFA World Cup for Portugal.

