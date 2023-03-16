Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag issues worrying injury update on Alejandro Garnacho ahead of Real Betis encounter - Reports 

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has revealed that Argentine star Alejandro Garnacho has succumbed to a 'serious injury' and could be out for 'weeks'.

The 18-year-old is currently regarded as one of the Red Devils' most promising young players and has enjoyed a stellar breakthrough campaign so far under Ten Hag.

However, Garnacho was forced to leave the pitch in their most recent Premier League fixture after picking up an ankle ligament injury.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of Manchester United's UEFA Europa League tie against Real Betis, Ten Hag revealed:

"I can't say exactly [when Garnacho will be back]. It will take weeks, it is a serious injury. Once again, after Christian Eriksen, we have a serious injury after a contact."

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 4 - Alejandro Garnacho has been directly involved in four goals as a substitute this season in the Premier League (2 goals, 2 assists), the most of any player. Impact. 4 - Alejandro Garnacho has been directly involved in four goals as a substitute this season in the Premier League (2 goals, 2 assists), the most of any player. Impact. https://t.co/d1ppGyzGyC

The Manchester United coach added:

"He [Garnacho] makes good progression and he was selected by the national team. He was in a really good development. He will be back before the end of the season. We can win a lot so he has to be ready."

Garnacho was subbed onto the pitch in the 73rd minute to replace Jadon Sancho in Manchester United's 0-0 draw against Southampton at home.

However, he picked up an injury just minutes later in a duel with the Saints' Kyle Walker-Peters and required immediate medical attention.

Despite attempting to carry on, it became evident that the Argentine winger needed to be subbed off as he appeared to be in great pain.

He was eventually replaced by Fred in the 90th minute. Garnacho is now set for an extended spell on the sidelines, per the Red Devils boss.

Manchester United left without key players ahead of Real Betis encounter

Manchester United v Southampton FC - Premier League

The Argentine isn't the only player who will miss out when Manchester United take on Manuel Pellegrini's Real Betis in the second leg of their knockout tie in the Europa League. Fellow South American winger Antony and French striker Anthony Martial are set to miss the trip to Seville.

The Brazilian was revealed to be ill and didn't participate in Manchester United's final session at Carrington ahead of their journey, and while Martial was spotted training, he too was ultimately excluded from the squad.

The Frenchman is yet to return to the senior side after missing 11 consecutive games since picking up an injury in early February.

Erik ten Hag also has a midfield conundrum to solve upon returning to domestic duties due to the absence of star midfielder Casemiro.

The five-time Champions League winner is set to begin serving his four-match ban after receiving a direct red card—his second sending-off this season—in their recent 0-0 draw against Southampton.

This leaves the Dutchman with limited options in the middle as creative midfielders Christian Eriksen and Donny van de Beek continue to recover from their respective long-term injuries.

Marcel Sabitzer picked up a knock that saw him miss the last two fixtures, but the Austrian is back with the team and is part of the traveling squad to Spain.

Ten Hag's Red Devils are set to head into the second leg of their UEL tie against Los Verdiblancos with a healthy three-goal lead after their 4-1 victory at Old Trafford last Thursday.

