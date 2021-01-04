Reports - Manchester United confident of signing Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund

Manchester United are convinced that they can sign Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho in the summer for a cut-price deal, after the Englishman's drop in form this season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still keen on bringing the 20-year-old to Old Trafford, and it now seems that United's failed transfer bid in the summer could have been a blessing in disguise.

United pursued Sancho throughout the summer but were unsuccessful in their approach for the winger. Borussia Dortmund valued the Englishman at €120 million in the summer, but that price is sure to drop given Sancho's performances this season.

According to 90min, Manchester United are ready to go back in for Sancho at the end of the season and are confident that they will be able to land the Englishman for less than €100 million.

Sancho is eager to join the Red Devils and United are undeterred by the winger's drop in form. United are also trying to get a deal done early to ensure they do not drag out the transfer in the manner in which they did during the summer.

The 20-year old has only managed one goal this season and has struggled to reproduce the form he showed for Borussia Dortmund in last year's campaign. Teams like Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City are also interested in the Englishman but have not made a formal approach for Sancho.

Manchester United looking to have a quiet January

Right now the main focus for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be maintaining his side's form as they currently sit 2nd in the Premier League, tied with Liverpool on points. The Manchester United manager will be looking to keep his squad intact during the current window as his team prepare to mount a title challenge.

The main issue at hand for Solskjaer will be trying to convince Paul Pogba to stay at least until the end of the season. The French midfielder's camp has made it clear that he will leave the club, with Juventus being strongly linked to the World Cup winner.

Solskjaer will also welcome a new signing in Amad Diallo. The Ivorian was signed by Manchester United in the summer and was on loan to Atalanta. The winger now looks set to begin his United career.

Manchester United are also looking to trim the size of their squad, with players like Sergio Romero, Marcos Rojo, Jesse Lingard and Phil Jones all going up on the transfer list.