Manchester United have announced that goalkeeper Andre Onana and on-loan midfielder Sofyan Amrabat are set to miss a few games due to their AFCON 2023 participation.

Onana, 27, has been a first-team regular at Old Trafford since arriving from Inter Milan in the summer. He has played every minute of every game this season, keeping nine clean sheets in 27 outings across competitions. That includes a joint league-leading six shutouts in the Premier League, where United are sixth, 11 points behind leaders Liverpool after 19 games.

Meanwhile, Amratat, also 27, arrived on loan from Fiorentina and has made 17 appearances across competitions, starting 12. However, both Amrabat and Onana are set to leave for the AFCON, which starts on January 13, as announced by United.

Expand Tweet

Onana's Cameroon are in Group C alongwith Senegal, Guinea and Gambia. Meanwhile, Amrabat's Morocco are perched in Group F with DR Congo, Zambia and Tanzania.

Depending on how far Cameroon and Morocco venture in the tournament, one or both the United players could be out of club action till the AFCON final on February 11.

Manchester United have injury worries ahead of final game of 2023

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag

Manchester United are buoyed by a rousing comeback from two goals down in the Premier League against Aston Villa at home at the weekend.

Erik ten Hag's side travel to Nottingham Forest on Saturday (December 30) for their final game of the year. However, the manager has a few injury worries. While Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez, Casemiro and Mason Mount remain long-term absentees, Luke Shaw, Sofyan Amrabat and Anthony Martial appear doubtful.

While Martial has been out of action due to illness since the defeat to Bournemouth, Shaw and Amrabat didn't play the Villa game in midweek due to 'minor knocks'.

On the brighter side of things, summer signing Rasmus Hojlund will look to build on his maiden Premier League goal - the winner against Villa - in the last game. The Dane took 15 games to open his account in the English top flight since arriving from Atalanta in the summer.