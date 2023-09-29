Manchester United confirm Antony is back in training and available for selection as club release official statement after assault investigations

Manchester United have announced that Antony will resume first-team training at Carrington on Friday. The Brazilian will also be available for selection and could be in the squad to face Crystal Palace in the Premier League this weekend.

The Red Devils said in a statement that the Brazilian has been cooperating with the police in the United Kingdom and Brazil since the case was registered. They revealed that the footballer will continue being a part of the squad until any further development in the police investigation.

The statement read:

"Since allegations were first made in June, Antony has co-operated with police inquiries in both Brazil and the UK, and he continues to do so. As Antony's employer, Manchester United has decided that he will resume training at Carrington, and be available for selection, while police inquiries proceed."

It continued:

"This will be kept under review pending further developments in the case. As a club, we condemn acts of violence and abuse. We recognise the importance of safeguarding all those involved in this situation, and acknowledge the impact these allegations have on survivors of abuse."

Antony last played for Manchester United in their 3-1 defeat to Arsenal at the start of September.

Gabriela Cavallin wanted Manchester United to drop Antony

Antony's former partner, Gabriela Cavallin, called for Manchester United to drop Antony from their matchday squad.

She told The Sun:

"Antony needs to be taken off the pitch. It's disappointing he's still allowed to play while there's an investigation. I am absolutely destroyed by the whole process. How can life go on as normal for him? They can't just know what they know now and not do anything. He needs to be removed."

She added:

"Why did it take United three months? It's just not OK. I prefer not to believe such a huge club, with such serious and professional people, would cover up a situation like this."

Gabriela Cavallin has accused Antony of domestic violence and the Brazilian star has been under investigation since.