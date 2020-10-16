Manchester United confirm Paul Pogba contract extension

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has been the subject of much discussion after the Frenchman admitted that the idea of linking up with Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid was a 'dream' whilst away on international duty with France.

However, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed that Paul Pogba has had his Manchester United contract extended.

The 27-year-old's current deal with the Red Devils was set to expire in the summer of 2021, which led to a lot of speculation about his future. Those rumours were fuelled during the recent international break after Pogba admitted that a move to Real Madrid has always been a dream of his.

"All football players would love to play for Real Madrid. It is a dream for me, why not? I am in Manchester and I love my club. I am playing in Manchester, I'm having fun and I want to do everything to take the club where it deserves to be. I will give everything, like my team-mates," said Pogba.

Pogba, at the time, revealed that talks with Manchester United chief executive Ed Woodward over a contract extension had yet to begin, despite having only months left on his current deal.

Pogba added: " No-one has told me anything. I have not spoken to Ed Woodward. We haven't spoken about a new deal. At the moment, I am in Manchester and I am concentrating about getting back to my best form."

" I think there will be a moment when the club will come and talk to me and maybe offer me something, or not," Pogba added.

Manchester United confirm that they have triggered a one-year extension clause in Pogba's contract

Paul Pogba joined Manchester United in the summer of 2016 for a club-record fee of £89 million. Pogba, during his time at Manchester United, has helped the club win a Europa League title and a Carabao cup. However, the French midfielder has faced harsh criticism during his time in Manchester due to his lack of consistency.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, though, has shown complete faith and confidence in Pogba. He confirmed that Pogba will be at the club until the summer of 2022 after the Red Devils triggered the 12-month extension clause in the player's contract.

" Paul is our player, he is gonna be here for another two years. Paul is focused on doing his best for us. In the next couple of years I'm sure we'll get the best out of him," said Solskjaer to reporters ahead of United's weekend visit to Newcastle.