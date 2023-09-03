Manchester United confirm shirt numbers for Rasmus Hojlund and 4 others, Sofyan Amrabat to be handed one in due course 

Manchester United have confirmed five more shirt numbers for the season, with the addition of new players like Rasmus Hojlund, Altay Bayindir, Jonny Evans and Sergio Reguilon. The only player without a number currently is deadline-day signing Sofyan Amrabat.

The Danish striker will don the No.11 jersey for Manchester United, and fans could see him in action in a possible debut game against Arsenal on Sunday, September 3. Secured in a blockbuster £72 million transfer nearly four weeks ago, Hojlund has had his grand introduction at Old Trafford. Yet, a back stress fracture has kept him sidelined until now.

According to Manchester Evening News, a full week of training with the senior team saw manager Erik ten Hag giving the green light for Hojlund's participation at the Emirates Stadium.

The Danish sensation wasn't assigned a squad number immediately upon arrival. Rumors were rife that he might inherit Fred's No.17 after the latter joined Fenerbahce. However, the temporary departure of Mason Greenwood to Getafe freed up the No.11 jersey, a number Hojlund is familiar with from his national duties for Denmark.

Interestingly, wonderkid Alejandro Garnacho stepped into Fred's shoes, taking the No.17 shirt. The young Argentine was previously donning the #49 jersey and was in the running for No.7 until the club signed Mason Mount and handed the former Chelsea man the number.

Rounding out the roster alterations, Altay Bayindir and Sergio Reguilon joined the squad on the transfer deadline. Bayindir took the No.1 jersey, a direct handover from former keeper David de Gea. On the other hand, Reguilon is set to wear No. 15, last worn by Marcel Sabitzer.

Meanwhile, Jonny Evans, who has signed a one-year contract with the club, has been handed the #35 jersey.

United's frantic summer dealings culminated in the loan acquisition of Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina. The Red Devils shelled out a €10 million loan fee for the Moroccan international and have an option to make the deal permanent for an additional €20 million, plus €5 million in performance bonuses. However, his squad number is yet to be assigned.

Glazers reconsider selling Manchester United with eyes set on a colossal £10 billion valuation

Manchester United's American owners, the Glazers, are ready to pull the club off the sales market, according to the Daily Mail. This comes months after they declared their intentions to sell the club. Despite fervent interest from Qatari financier Sheikh Jassim and business magnate Sir Jim Ratcliffe, no agreements have come to fruition.

Both prospective buyers reportedly came close to the initial £6 billion asking price, yet the Glazers are having second thoughts. According to the aforementioned source, they have now inflated Manchester United's valuation to an eye-watering £10 billion.

The Glazers are reportedly banking on an array of factors to elevate the club's worth by 2025. The primary expectations lie with current manager Erik ten Hag, whom they believe could clinch major titles and thus elevate the club’s market value. Moreover, the family speculates that upcoming events and changes in the football landscape could be advantageous for their ultimate asking price.

Among these factors is the reported impending expansion of the FIFA Club World Cup, slated to include 32 teams. This change is expected to have a significant impact on club valuations globally. Additionally, the hike in television rights revenues is seen as a booster to Manchester United's worth.