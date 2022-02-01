Manchester United: Confirmed signings and departures in the January transfer window 

Manchester United had an eventful January transfer window despite the club making no new signings.

They managed to keep hold of Dean Henderson and Jesse Lingard, both of whom wanted to leave the club.

The only senior players who left Manchester United in January include Anthony Martial, Donny van de Beek and Amad Diallo. Martial was sent out to Sevilla with the Spanish club not given the option of buying him permanently in the summer. Still, Martial is expected to leave permanently in the summer.

A similar situation may arise for van de Beek, who is under contract until the summer of 2025 and has been sent to Everton on loan. The 19-year-old Amad is a potential young star who has been sent to Rangers in the Scottish League to gain some experience.

Manchester United’s set to regret sending Anthony Martial out on loan?

The Red Devils currently have a thin squad in terms of striking options. Edinson Cavani, Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford are the only three bonafide strikers available to Ralf Rangnick for the rest of the season.

Cavani is injury-prone while 36-year-old Ronaldo will need to be rested regularly, especially due to the upcoming Champions League knockout stages.

Meanwhile, Rashford’s form has been poor since the start of the season. However, he scored a goal each in his last two Premier League appearances.

Lingard was arguably asked to stay against his desire only because of the sudden lack of attacking depth. Moreover, the club might as well regret sending out Martial as the French striker had also featured more actively recently.

Manchester United send multiple young players out on loan

Apart from the above moves, the most notable outgoings include that of Axel Tuanzebe. The 24-year-old defender was sent out to Napoli and was on the bench during their recent 4-1 Serie A victory over Salernitana on January 23.

The 21-year-old Czech goalkeeper Matěj Kovář was sent to Burton Albion.

Other outgoings include Ethan Laird (Bournemouth), Reece Devine (Walsall) and Teden Mengi, who was sent to Birmingham. All the loan deals will come to an end in the summer.

United are expected to go into the market for multiple reinforcements during the summer window.

Ins: None

Outs: Teden Mengi (loan), Axel Tuanzebe (loan), Ethan Laird (loan), Reece Devine (loan), Anthony Martial (loan), Amad Diallo (loan), Donny van de Beek (loan), Matej Kovar (loan)

Edited by Aditya Singh