Manchester United: Confirmed signings and departures in the summer transfer window (2021)

Manchester United have been on an incremental ride under the stewardship of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in recent seasons.

The Norwegian has instigated a string of changes around the club since taking charge, including a renewed focus on youth and planned investments in the market.

The Red Devils have benefited from this, with the club finishing third and second in the Premier League in Solskjaer's first two full seasons at Old Trafford.

But a defeat in last season's UEFA Europa League final hinted that the Manchester United squad needed improvements to compete for silverware. As such, the summer of 2021 became pivotal to Solskjaer’s plans.

The Red Devils began their summer with a bang by reaching an agreement with Borussia Dortmund on July 1 for the services of Jadon Sancho. The deal was officially confirmed 22 days later, and it signified a positive end to a long transfer episode.

A deal for Tom Heaton was confirmed on July 2 with the Englishman returning to his old club as a free agent. Solskjaer then managed a coup by convincing Champions League and World Cup-winning defender Raphael Varane to join Manchester United.

The Red Devils announced his arrival at a packed Theater of Dreams on August 14, with the Frenchman walking out to rapturous applause.

However, the biggest of them all arrived in the final week of the summer. On August 27, Manchester United brought the football world to a standstill by announcing the homecoming of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The transfer was finally brought over the line on August 31. Daniel James moved to Leeds United on the same day, ending his association with the Red Devils.

Rate Manchester United’s summer transfer window out of 10 💰 pic.twitter.com/ShIi89uWCH — UtdDistrict (@UtdDistrict) August 31, 2021

Manchester United have significantly improved the team this summer

Cristiano Ronaldo will make Manchester United lethal in attack

Manchester United have added three first-team stars to their squad over the summer. Jadon Sancho is a stellar solution to their right-wing problem, while Raphael Varane will bring calm and poise to the heart of the backline.

And with Cristiano Ronaldo leading the line, the Red Devils now have the arsenal to trouble every defense in the world.

Ins: Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane, Jadon Sancho, Tom Heaton

Outs: Daniel James, Jacob Carney, Johan Guadagno, Di'Shon Bernard (Loan), Nathan Bishop (Loan), Tahith Chong (Loan), Reece Devine (Loan), Will Fish (Loan), Ethan Galbraith (Loan), James Garner (Loan), Ethan Laird (Loan), Dylan Levitt (Loan), D'Mani Mellor (Loan), Facundo Pellistri (Loan), Andreas Pereira (Loan), Axel Tuanzebe (Loan), Brandon Williams (Loan)

Edited by Arjun Panchadar