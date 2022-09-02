Manchester United: Confirmed signings and departures in the summer transfer window (2022)

Manchester United were in dire need of a rebuild under Erik ten Hag this summer following a sixth-placed finish and six new arrivals have come through the door.

Ten Hag succeeded former interim manager Ralf Rangnick in late April and had spoken on numerous occasions about signing the "right player".

United's first signing under Ten Hag was Feyenoord left-back Tyrell Malacia, who arrived at Old Trafford for £13.5 million.

The young Dutch defender had impressed in the Eredivisie, coming up against Ten Hag's former side Ajax on numerous occasions.

Malacia has signed a four-year contract.

Free agent Christian Eriksen was the next one to come through the Old Trafford door.

The Dane rejected Brentford, of whom he spent a short spell at last season for Manchester United.

The former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder has signed a three-year deal at United.

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong was the Red Devils' top target but the Dutchman was determined to stay at the Nou Camp.

United kicked off the campaign with two demoralizing defeats to Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford.

The pressure was on for a new midfielder to come through the door but nobody envisioned United signing five-time UEFA Champions League winner Casemiro.

The Brazilian arrived from Real Madrid for £65 million, signing a four-year contract.

Ten Hag's side also secured a deal for Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, with the Slovakian joining on a season-long loan.

He is expected to rival David De Gea and his loan could become permanent for £5 million at the end of the season.

However, the biggest transfer of Manchester United's window is the £85.5 million deal to sign Ajax winger Antony.

The Brazilian has been reunited with Ten Hag and has signed a five-year contract.

Antony Santos @antony00 It's days like this that make us understand that it was all worth it, that every dream was never in vain!! Today I arrive at the biggest club in England, one of the biggest in the world and I just have to thank everyone who was part of this journey! (…) @ManUtd It's days like this that make us understand that it was all worth it, that every dream was never in vain!! Today I arrive at the biggest club in England, one of the biggest in the world and I just have to thank everyone who was part of this journey! (…) @ManUtd https://t.co/2F94fPcOJd

Manchester United outgoings

One player who didn't get his desired departure was Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United saw Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani, Jesse Lingard, Nemanja Matic, Juan Mata and Lee Grant all depart as free agents.

Pogba rejoined Juventus, Cavani has headed to Valencia, Lingard has moved to Nottingham Forest and Matic has reunited with Jose Mourinho at AS Roma.

Mata remains without a club and Grant has retired.

Alex Telles has joined La Liga side Sevilla on a season-long loan with Dean Henderson also being sent out on loan to Nottingham Forest.

Eric Bailly has joined Ligue 1 outfit Olympique Marseille on a season-long loan with a £6 million obligation to buy if they qualify for the Champions League.

Andreas Pereira was sold to Fulham for £8.5 million.

Youngsters Hannibal Mjebri and Alvaro Fernandez have also joined EFL Championship sides Birmingham City and Preston North End respectively.

Tahith Chong has also headed to Birmingham on a permanent deal for an undisclosed fee whilst Amad Diallo has arrived at Sunderland on a season loan.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Matthew Guyett