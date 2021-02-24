Manchester United could consider signing Eintracht Frankfurt striker if Edinson Cavani leaves - Reports 

Manchester United could consider a move for Andre Silva if Edinson Cavani departs Old Trafford at the end of the season.

According to a report by the Sun, Eintracht Frankfurt are keen on signing Luka Jovic from Real Madrid permanently and plan to recoup some of his transfer fee from the funds they acquire from selling Silva.

Manchester United are one of the clubs interested in the Portugal international and they have highlighted him as a potential replacement for Edinson Cavani.

The Portugal international has been a Frankfurt player since joining the club permanently from AC Milan in 2020. The 25-year-old had initially starred for the Bundesliga side on loan for a year before the move was made permanent.

So far this season, the former Porto man has played a key role in Adi Hutter's team, scoring 19 goals from 22 matches in all competitions. Silva's form has seen him place himself in the race for the European Golden Shoe. Only Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski has outscored Silva in Europe's top five leagues.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United will follow up on their interest and whether Frankfurt will be willing to let their in-form striker leave.

Are Manchester United right to consider a move for Andre Silva?

Andre Silva has been in fine form for Frankfurt

Andre Silva came through the youth academy at Porto and was a highly-rated Portuguese prospect. He completed a big-money move to AC Milan in 2017, but struggled to match expectations and went nine months before scoring his first Serie A goal.

A loan deal to Sevilla did not bring the desired results but Silva has started tap into his potential at Frankfurt. He will relish a crack at the Premier League and Manchester United is a perfect destination for him.

At 25, Andre Silva is ostensibly entering his prime and a move to Old Trafford could be mutually beneficial for all parties. However, the move rests on the huge caveat of Edinson Cavani departing Stretford End in June. The 34-year-old signed a one-year deal last summer but might be interested in extending his stay at the club.

Manchester United still have a lot of objectives to achieve this season before they turn their attention to the transfer market. If Cavani decides to leave Old Trafford, a move for Andre Silva makes sense.