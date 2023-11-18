Manchester United consider appointing ex-Liverpool coach who found one of Reds’ best ever players as new sporting director: Reports

Manchester United are considering appointing former Liverpool coach Lee Congerton as their new sporting director.

This is as per reports from The Telegraph (via Liverpool Echo), which also states that Crystal Palace sporting director Dougie Freedman, Monaco's Paul Mitchell, former AC Milan pair Paulo Maldini and Ricky Massara and Atletico Madrid's Andrea Berta are all under consideration for the role with the Red Devils.

These developments are likely to happen in the aftermath of Sir Jim Ratcliffe's £1.3 billion purchase of a 25% stake in Manchester United.

Lee Congerton worked with former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers during a spell at Chelsea between 2002-05. During that time, he recruited Daniel Sturridge and Fabio Borini to the Blues, both of whom joined the Reds later in their career. However, his main contribution was discovering Philippe Coutinho while he was still playing for Vasco de Gama.

Rodgers later signed both Sturridge and Coutinho for Liverpool in January 2015 for a combined fee of £20.5 million.

Congerton has since worked in various roles and capacities for Hamburger SV, West Bromwich Albion, Sunderland, Celtic and Leicester City. He now works as the head of senior recruitment for Serie A side Atalanta Calcio.

Now it has emerged that Manchester United are interested in making Lee Congerton their new sporting director under new ownership.

Considering the club need an overhaul from inside out, acquiring Congerton's services could prove crucial for the Red Devils in their quest for a complete overhaul of the club. This would also greatly benefit their recruitment and strategising processes for the future.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United sign Lee Congerton.

Manchester United likely to appoint Jean-Claude Blanc as new CEO

As per Simon Stone of BBC Sport, the Red Devils are likely to appoint the business-minded Jean-Claude Blanc as their new CEO once Sir Jim Ratcliffe completes his purchase of a 25% stake in the club.

Blanc was instrumental in helping Juventus oversee their toughest period after relegation to Serie B under controversial circumstances in 2006. He also worked at Paris Saint-Germain and was part of the club hierarchy when they won 28 trophies.

It remains to be seen when all these possible appointments will happen.