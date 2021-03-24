Manchester United consider move for Tottenham Hotspur star Hugo Lloris - Reports

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has reportedly emerged as a summer target for Manchester United. The French shot-stopper's contract with Tottenham is set to expire in the summer of 2022, and reports suggest he could be on his way out of the north London club at the end of the season.

According to L'Equipe, Manchester United's first-choice goalkeeper David de Gea is reportedly considering his options as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer continues to show faith in Dean Henderson. If the Spaniard decides to leave Old Trafford, Manchester United will be in the market for a new goalkeeper.

Hugo Lloris joined Tottenham in the summer of 2021 from Lyon in a deal worth €10 million. The French World Cup winner has gone on to become one of the best goalkeepers of his generation during his time at Tottenham and has made over 300 appearances for the club.

Lloris slammed his Tottenham team-mates after their humiliating exit from the Europa League at the hands of Dinamo Zagreb last week. Jose Mourinho's side went into the second leg on the back of a 2-0 victory in the first leg at home.

However, Tottenham went on to lose the second leg 3-0, which led to Lloris labelling his side's performance on the night 'a disgrace'. Recent reports suggest the 34-year-old could now be set to leave the club in the summer, and join a team he believes will challenge for trophies next season.

Manchester United are currently second in the Premier League and are favorites to win the Europa League this season. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are almost certain to qualify for the Champions League next season, meaning a move to Old Trafford could make be on the cards for Lloris.

Manchester United are reportedly edging closer to the shock signing of Hugo Lloris this summer, claim reports in France.(L’Equipe) — TeamRumorsTransfersNews24/7Talk ⚽ 📰 (@rumorstransfers) March 23, 2021

A move to Manchester United would not make sense for Hugo Lloris.

Hugo Lloris in Premier League action for Tottenham Hotspur

Hugo Lloris has established himself as one of the top goalkeepers in the world. The Frenchman will expect to be the first-choice goalkeeper at whichever club he potentially joins in the summer.

At Manchester United, Lloris would have to compete with Dean Henderson for a starting spot. The Red Devils have continued to show faith in their youth product and have preferred to play the England international ahead of David de Gea in recent weeks.

Hugo Lloris could be heading to Manchester United this summer according to back-page reports in France... #MUFC #THFC https://t.co/5UBMRI7E1O — Express Sport (@DExpress_Sport) March 23, 2021

It also seems unlikely that Tottenham will let go of Hugo Lloris this summer unless they can find a suitable replacement for the Frenchman. Jose Mourinho will also be against the prospect of selling Lloris to a direct rival.