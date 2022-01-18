Manchester United consider summer move for Scotland international: Reports

Recent reports have claimed that Manchester United are now considering a summer move for Aston Villa’s John McGinn.

The now 26-year old Scottish midfielder was famously linked with a move to Old Trafford after Sir Alex Ferguson was reported to be a fan.

McGinn usually operates as a deep midfielder but has the ability to chip in with goals as well. He is known for his exemplary work-rate and can make darting runs from midfield as well.

Telegraph Football @TeleFootball telegraph.co.uk/football/2022/… Exclusive: Manchester United target Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn in summer transfer window | @TelegraphDucker Exclusive: Manchester United target Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn in summer transfer window | @TelegraphDucker telegraph.co.uk/football/2022/…

John McGinn has scored thrice and has two assists in 17 PL appearances so far this season and is now being looked at as a potential option by the Red Devils. The Scottish midfielder is currently under contract at Aston Villa until 2025 and is valued at around £40million by the club.

Manchester United to go in for John McGinn amidst midfield woes?

John McGinn was linked with the club earlier as well. His performances over the past few seasons in England have been exemplary. McGinn is a combative defender who is perfectly capable of scoring regular goals as well. His work-rate, defensive work and overall tackling have only improved in recent seasons.

Manchester United, on the other hand, have struggled in the absence of a defensive midfielder who can play on his own. Fred is too inconsistent, Scott McTominay is not a midfielder while Nemanja Matic regularly gives evidence of his failing legs. In this scenario, multiple midfielders including Haidara, Declan Rice and Rubin Neves have been linked with United.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL Sir Alex Ferguson is reportedly "lobbying hard" for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to sign Aston Villa's John McGinn... Sir Alex Ferguson is reportedly "lobbying hard" for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to sign Aston Villa's John McGinn...

However, John McGinn might prove to be a much cheaper alternative than all of the names mentioned above. Like Rice and Neves, he has plenty of EPL experience and provides exactly the kind of skills United fans want to see from their holding midfielders.

Manchester United have been linked with multiple big names over the summer, including a long-term striker, a right-back and a new defender to compete with club captain Harry Maguire.

Also Read Article Continues below

Paul Pogba’s replacement might also need signing if the Frenchman lives up to the rumors and finally leaves. In such a scenario, going in for John McGinn makes complete sense for United.

Edited by Arnav