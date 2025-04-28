Manchester United in contact with agent of 27-year-old winger over potential €65m summer move: Reports 

Manchester United are in contact with Nigerian winger Ademola Lookman's agent, as per a report from Football Espana. Lookman is currently a vital cog in Gian Piero Gasperini's Atalanta, and a move to Old Trafford will surely be a setback to the Italian side.

Apart from Manchester United, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid also showed interest in the 27-year-old. However, his price tag of 65 million Euros compelled both La Liga teams to reconsider their interest.

As per the report, Lookman had a fallout with the manager and wants a move from the club in the upcoming summer window. He has had a sensational 2024-25 season, having scored 18 goals and delivered seven assists across 37 appearances across all competitions.

The demand for Lookman has been high in the current scenario. Premier League clubs like Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal are also interested in the winger. Italian club Juventus too admire his skillset, however, his price tag is something that might compel the Italian giants to back out.

Lookman, apart from winning the UEFA Europa League with Atalanta, has also won the FIFA U-20 World Cup back in 2017. Moreover, the previous year saw him being awarded the African Footballer of the Year accolade.

Manchester United in need of forwards

With recent reports of Alejandro Garnacho leaving the side this summer, Manchester United might need to revamp their attacking unit. As it is, INEOS want to build a formidable side to fight for the championship, hence changes in the squad are inevitable.

Last season, the team was built in accordance with Erik ten Hag's playing style and philosophy. However, as the club decided to bring in Ruben Amorim mid-season, they now need to hand him players of his choice.

Manchester United, under Amorim, play in a 3-4-2-1 formation. He uses a centre-forward, who is complemented and supported by two No.10s behind him. While Bruno Fernandes fulfils one of these positions, the other two positions need to be filled.

Gasperini uses Lookman mainly as a No.10, just behind forward Mateo Retegui. Amorim might want to use him similarly. Lookman has been successful in this role in Italy. Moreover, if needed, he can also pitch in as a left winger or even a centre-forward.

Statistics claim Lookman was used 25 times this season as a second striker, seven times as a striker, and twice on the left flank. However, at United, the second striker role is expected to be the one Amorim will deploy him in.

The Old Trafford-based side also need a forward, considering the form Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee have shown this season. While Zirkzee netted three in the Premier League, Hojlund scored his fourth goal in the domestic competition against Bournemouth last Sunday (April 27).

Hence, it won't be surprising if United present a brand new attacking third in the 2025-26 season.

