Manchester United contract rebel Paul Pogba’s feelings towards Ralf Rangnick appointment revealed: Reports

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is reportedly 'enthused by the idea' of working under influential German coach Ralf Rangnick, according to Athletic. The 63-year-old has been confirmed as the next Manchester United manager by the club and Paul Pogba is excited to work with Ralf Rangnick.

It remains to be seen whether he will take charge of his first game against Arsenal on Thursday at Old Trafford or at Selhurst Park on Sunday for Manchester United’s trip to Crystal Palace.

Rangnick will be coming into the dressing room with United having already qualified for the Champions League last-16 as Group F winners. This was following a 2-0 draw at Villarreal and earning a 1-1 draw in London against the Premier League leaders.

Pogba's return in the next month or two is likely to help the German. After suffering a thigh injury while training with France, the World Cup winner was ruled out for six to eight weeks.

According to The Athletic, the 28-year-injury old's timeline is still suspect. However, United's number six is reportedly 'enthused by the possibility' of working under Rangnick as he continues his rehabilitation in Dubai.

Paul Pogba is excited to work with newly appointed Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick

Paul Pogba in action for Manchester United

This is due to Pogba receiving 'good input' from 'contacts in the game' regarding the guy nicknamed the 'godfather' of German football. There has been no progress in contract negotiations between Pogba and Manchester United with less than five weeks until the New Year.

Pogba, whose contract with the club expires in June, will be free to negotiate pre-contract conditions with other clubs on January 1st.

United's contract offer is apparently still on the table, but no further conversations have taken place. Pogba is unlikely to sign a contract with another club during the season, according to The Athletic, and will instead evaluate his options at the end of the season.

Pogba is contemplating his future at Manchester United, which could be affected by the appointment of Ralf Rangnick as the new manager.

MUREPORT @MUREPORT14 @David_Ornstein] Rangnick should be boosted in the next month or so when Paul Pogba returns from injury. The midfielder continues to rehabilitate in Dubai but is said to be enthused by the idea of working under Rangnick. #MUFC Rangnick should be boosted in the next month or so when Paul Pogba returns from injury. The midfielder continues to rehabilitate in Dubai but is said to be enthused by the idea of working under Rangnick. #MUFC [@David_Ornstein]

ALSO READ Article Continues below

However, according to Spotrac, in order for United to keep Pogba, the club would have to boost its offer to the former Juventus player, who is presently earning £290,000 per week. United fear losing him on a free transfer for the second time after paying a world-record £89 million (BBC Sport) to lure him back to Old Trafford in 2016.

Edited by Rohit Mishra