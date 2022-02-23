Manchester United convinced they can sign top targets even if they miss out on Champions League qualification - Reports

According to ESPN, Manchester United are convinced that they will be able to sign their top transfer targets even if they fail to qualify for next season's Champions League.

Manchester United recently rose to 4th in the English Premier League and have a four-point lead over both Arsenal and West Ham United and a seven-point lead over Tottenham Hotspur. However, both Arsenal and Tottenham have three games in hand with Wolves only six points away as well.

In such a scenario, Champions League qualification will depend on how the rest of the campaign goes, with the upcoming series of difficult fixtures also set to make the competition tougher for the Red Devils.

However, sources have told ESPN that the club is convinced they will be able to bring in their marquee targets. Two of them, namely Declan Rice and Harry Kane, have already suggested that they want to play in the Champions League for their new clubs. However, sources close to Manchester United have pointed out to Paul Pogba’s £89.3 million move in June 2016 was completed despite the club being in the Europa League the following season.

Manchester United are reportedly hoping to sort out their long-term manager well in time for their pre-season tour and want him to be involved with respect to the transfer window. The club generally gives managers the ability to veto moves, and wants negotiations to advance enough so that the new manager can be involved in upcoming moves.

Jamie Carragher @Carra23



telegraph.co.uk/football/2022/… Man United made a mistake bringing #Ronaldo back, keeping him next season would be another on. Man United made a mistake bringing #Ronaldo back, keeping him next season would be another on. telegraph.co.uk/football/2022/…

Manchester United also want their new manager to be involved with respect to the future of several senior stars who are nearing the end of their contracts.

Manchester United set to undergo a summer of huge transformation

The likes of Marcus Rashford, Fred, Cristiano Ronaldo, Luke Shaw and David de Gea are all under contract until 2023 with an option of an extra year. Cristiano Ronaldo has already been linked with a potential move while the new manager is expected to be involved in deciding the future of the other senior stars as well.

Furthermore, the likes of Edinson Cavani, Jesse Lingard and Paul Pogba will be out of contract in the summer while Martial and Eric Bailly are also expected to leave. In addition to the new manager, the club will need to find replacements for the above players with Phil Jones another player who will be leaving.

Finally, the Mason Greenwood controversy means that the club might also need to sign another extra attacker to add depth. Several on-loan stars such as Tahith Chong, James Garner, Donny Van De Beek and Amad Diallo can be expected to play a part in the senior squad next term. Dean Henderson has also been linked with a move as he rightly believes he is ready for first-team football.

Man United News @ManUtdMEN



Retweet for Erik ten Hag

Like for Mauricio Pochettino

Comment for another manager Who should Manchester United appoint as manager? 🤔Retweet for Erik ten HagLike for Mauricio PochettinoComment for another manager Who should Manchester United appoint as manager? 🤔🔁 Retweet for Erik ten Hag❤ Like for Mauricio Pochettino💭 Comment for another manager https://t.co/LpRqknGqFS

Whoever is signed as the long-term manager, the United squad is set to undergo a huge transformation in the coming window.

