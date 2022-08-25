Manchester United cool interest in target after being told to pay €25 million - Reports

Manchester United have reportedly opted against signing Kevin Trapp after his current club, Eintracht Frankfurt, wanted a sum of £25 million for the player.

United manager Erik ten Hag is interested in adding options to his goalkeeper pool. David De Gea's disastrous performance against Brentford peaked the talk of the club signing a backup shot-stopper.

United targeted former PSG man Kevin Trapp. However, Eintracht Frankfurt's valuation of the player is not something that the club wishes to meet at the moment to get the 32-year-old on their books.

James Ducker @TelegraphDucker #MUFC have cooled their interest in Kevin Trapp for the moment over Eintracht Frankfurt’s €25m valuation of the GK. Ten Hag rates him and wants competition for De Gea but at moment that one on hold. Sources downplayed possibility of move for Yann Sommer #MUFC have cooled their interest in Kevin Trapp for the moment over Eintracht Frankfurt’s €25m valuation of the GK. Ten Hag rates him and wants competition for De Gea but at moment that one on hold. Sources downplayed possibility of move for Yann Sommer

Trapp began his professional career at FC Kaiserslaurten. He made a move to Eintracht Frankfurt in 2012 and established himself as one of the top shot-stoppers in the Bundesliga.

His performances opened the doors for a 2015 move to PSG. After a brief stint in France, the German made a return to Eintracht Frankfurt, first on loan and then on a permanent transfer eventually. Apart from his ventures in club football, Trapp has made six appearances for his national team.

Manchester United, meanwhile, have been active in the transfer market. They have let go of players like Juan Mata, Paul Pogba, and more over the summer. However, Brazilian superstar Casemiro has successfully completed a move to Old Trafford.

Ajax forward Antony, rated at £84 million, is also a target for the club. Erik ten Hag is reportedly interested in signing Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven as well.

United currently sit in the 14th spot in the Premier League table. Ten Hag's men picked up their first points of the season with a 2-1 home win against Liverpool.

Sporting CP only Champions League club in terested in signing Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo

According to The Independent, Sporting CP are interested in signing Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner's future at the Red Devils has been the subject of speculation. Ronaldo, who scored 24 goals in 38 games last season, is keen to play in the Champions League.

United finished sixth in the Premier League last season and will have to be content with playing in the Europa League. However, Jorge Mendes hasn't been able to find a potential suitor for his client so far.

Ronaldo started his career in the youth ranks of Sporting CP. A return to his boyhood club will be poetic for the legendary Portuguese. That said, there is still nothing concrete in the news.

