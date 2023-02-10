Manchester United and Crystal Palace charged after 'mass confrontation' at Old Trafford

Manchester United and Crystal Palace have been charged by the FA following a 'mass confrontation' during their Premier League clash at Old Trafford last weekend.

The two teams played out an ill-tempered game, which the hosts won 2-1. A massive brawl broke out in the middle in the 67th minute after a bad tackle on Red Devils winger Antony, which saw players from both sides engage in a physical altercation.

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro was seen grabbing Will Hughes by the throat, which earned him a red card. The FA has now released a statement (via Reuters):

"It is alleged both clubs failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or refrained from provocative behaviour. It is also alleged that Manchester United failed to ensure its players refrained from violent behaviour."

Both clubs have time until February 13 to reply to these allegations. Casemiro is currently serving a three-game suspension but will be back for the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle United at the end of this month.

United played out a 2-2 draw against Leeds United on Wednesday and it was evident they were missing Casemiro at the heart of their midfield.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag unhappy with the slow start against Leeds United

United went down by two goals against Leeds United. The Red Devils rallied back in the second half to earn a 2-2 draw. However, their boss Erik ten Hag was displeased with the slow start made by his team.

Speaking after the match, he said:

"Of course, in the end, we are happy because you win a point, but also you drop two points because we had in each half a very bad start. It's unacceptable, especially in a derby. In every game, but especially a derby, you have to be ready to play and to battle and take responsibility, and that is what we didn't do."

Manchester United will face Leeds United again this weekend, hoping to go one better on Sunday.

Poll : 0 votes