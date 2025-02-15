Manchester United dealt blow as Kobbie Mainoo and 2 other midfielders pick up injuries ahead of Spurs clash: Reports

Manchester United have suffered another setback on the injury front, with three midfielders, including Kobbie Mainoo, picking up fresh niggles ahead of their game against Tottenham Hotspur.

United are certainly not where they would have hoped to be in the Premier League, as they currently sit 13th in the table. However, four wins in their last five games across all competitions would have given them a much-needed boost, making this latest injury news a significant blow.

According to journalist Laurie Whitwell, Mainoo’s injury is expected to keep him sidelined for more than two weeks. The English midfielder has had his fair share of bad luck this season, having already missed over a month due to a muscle injury.

Additionally, both Manuel Ugarte and Toby Collyer are doubtful for the game against Spurs after sustaining injuries in training this week.

As a result, Manchester United’s midfield could look quite different at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. While Collyer did not feature in the last two games, both Ugarte and Mainoo have been key players under Amorim. The Portuguese tactician may now have to rely on Casemiro and Christian Eriksen to partner Bruno Fernandes in midfield.

United are already dealing with a lengthy injury list, with Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, Jonny Evans, and Mason Mount all sidelined for a long time. With three more players now facing potential spells on the sidelines, Amorim could turn to the club’s academy to bolster squad depth.

Ruben Amorim claims Tottenham Hotspur face similar problems as Manchester United

It has certainly been a season to forget for both Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur. While United sit in 13th place, Spurs are not faring any better, currently one spot below them. However, a win on Sunday would see them leapfrog United in the table.

Amorim, while expressing his admiration for Ange Postecoglou, also noted that both managers are facing similar challenges, as they are under pressure to deliver results.

“I’m a huge fan of Ange Postecoglou, of course I’m from a different culture. I’m Portuguese and all the Portuguese coaches can adapt. We have the same problems. In my opinion, with all due respect, I am in a bigger club with bigger pressure so I understand the pressure and I think it’s important for the coach to follow all of these principles.” he said (via Manchester Evening News).

After facing Spurs, United will be on the road again as they take on Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday, February 22. They will then host Ipswich Town (February 26) before turning their attention to the FA Cup, where they will face Fulham (March 1).

