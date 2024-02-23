Manchester United dealt blow as Rasmus Hojlund picks up injury, set to be out for multiple weeks

Manchester United have been dealt a heavy blow as in-form striker Rasmund Hojlund has picked up an injury that is expected to keep him out of action for two to three weeks.

The Red Devils recently released a statement revealing that Hojlund picked up a muscle injury. It comes at a time when the Denmark international has been scoring goals for fun, with seven goals in his last six games for the club.

The 21-year-old striker also became the youngest player ever to score in six consecutive Premier League games in a recent 2-1 win over Luton Town.

Manchester United will now have to be without their main man up top for up to three weeks. The statement from the Red Devils read:

"Rasmus Hojlund will miss Manchester United’s Premier League game against Fulham on Saturday due to a muscle injury. It is expected to keep him out for two to three weeks."

Next up for United is a home game against Fulham at Old Trafford on Saturday, February 24, before they travel to face Nottingham Forest in the fifth round of the FA Cup in mid-week.

Erik ten Hag labels Manchester United star as a "fantastic striker"

The Red Devils boss was full of praise for Denmark international Hojlund following his impressive display against Luton Town last weekend. It was his spectacular brace that ensured Manchester United picked up all three points in a nervy contest at Kenilworth Road.

The 21-year-old forward is gradually beginning to find his feet at Old Trafford after a sluggish start to life at the club following his big-money move from Atalanta.

United splashed a whopping £72 million to sign the Denmark international last summer. Meanwhile, following his recent form in front of goal, Ten Hag described Hojlund as a "fantastic striker." He said (via the club's official website):

"We always believe he's a fantastic striker and he has great abilities. He's very young and he needed some adaptation and he was unlucky and we were unlucky by decisions made against him, for instance, the penalty he should have got against Arsenal, against Brighton he scored the goal that was cancelled and no one still knows why."

He continued:

"When you then don't score, something with your belief is going on. But he's a strong character and that is what you see in this moment. He keeps fighting and keeps working for better performances. And now he's scoring and now he has a lot of confidence and it looks like that every ball is going in.”

In 30 appearances for the Red Devils across competitions this season, Hojlund has scored 13 and assisted two goals.