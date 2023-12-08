Manchester United dealt blow as star man ruled out for PL fixture against Bournemouth

Manchester United will be without Swedish centre-back Victor Lindelof for Bournemouth's visit to Old Trafford in the Premier League this weekend, December 9. The defender has been ruled out of the squad to face the Cherries after his involvement against Chelsea in midweek.

Red Devils' boss Erik ten Hag has had to deal with multiple injury problems this season, especially among his defenders. This has forced him into multiple reshuffles, and his side has no settled defense for their games.

Sweden international Victor Lindelof partnered Harry Maguire in the heart of the Red Devils' backline during their 2-1 win over Chelsea. The 29-year-old star, however, lasted only half the match before he was replaced by Sergio Reguilon after the first half.

Following the win over Chelsea, the Red Devils will return to action against Bournemouth as they look to build consistency this season. They will have to do it without Lindelof following his, as reported by X user UtdDistrict.

Manchester United have options to cover for Lindelof while he remains sidelined, as Luke Shaw, Raphael Varane, and Jonny Evans are available for selection. Varane was not in the squad for the Chelsea game, while Evans was a late substitute. Shaw started the game on Wednesday at left-back before moving to centre-back in the second half once Lindelof went off.

Lindelof has played 18 times for the Red Devils this season, holding down a regular berth in the squad. The Swede has been preferred by Ten Hag due to his ability to play with both feet, and he has played mostly as the left-sided centre-back.

Manchester United injury woes deepen as winter approaches

Manchester United have had to deal with multiple injury problems this season, and Lindelof is the latest victim. They are currently without Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia, and Lindelof among their defenders.

The midfield is another problematic position for Ten Hag's side, with Mason Mount, Christian Eriksen, and Casemiro all out injured. These injuries have forced the Dutch manager to play the same set of players in their games, causing a far-from-ideal situation.

Manchester United are up to sixth place in the Premier League following their win over Chelsea and will be keen to win against the Cherries. The Red Devils may need to be active in the January transfer window if their injury problems do not subside before then.