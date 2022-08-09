Manchester United dealt fresh blow in race to sign Bologna striker Marko Arnautovic

According to Fabrizio Romano, Austrian striker Marko Arnautovic has emerged as one of Manchester United's latest transfer targets but is unlikely to be sold by Bologna.

The 33-year-old has vast experience under his belt and has even played in the Premier League for about six years. Having made his professional debut with Twente in 2007, Arnautovic has since made over 250 appearances at club level and currently plys his trade with Bologna in Serie A.

Arnautovic has previously represented Stoke City between 2013 and 2017 and West Ham United between 2017 and 2019 in the Premier League. His past experience in England is certainly a factor driving the Red Devils' interest.

Bologna manager Sinisa Mihajlović on Man Utd bid for Arnautović: "I would be happy for Marko [in case he joins United] but I don't think he will leave".

The Manchester outfit have faced some challenges in the striker's position of late and have reportedly put in a bid for Arnautovic in the range of €8 million.

Bologna manager Sinisa Mihajlovic has revealed that he would be happy for the 33-year-old, should he opt to leave the Italian side. He did, however, add that he feels the striker will not leave.

Manchester United agree to let Cristiano Ronaldo leave but on one condition: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo has been one of the most talked about footballers ever since the start of the summer transfer window.

According to Sports Tiger, Manchester United would be willing to let Ronaldo leave Old Trafford provided it is on a one-year loan deal. The 37-year-old joined the Red Devils last summer on a sensational return to Old Trafford, but has yet to enjoy the success he came seeking.

Ronaldo's record speaks for itself. He is undoubtedly one of the best footballers to ever grace the pitch, even finishing as the club's top scorer last season. With United finishing only sixth last season, Ronaldo has expressed his desire to play in the UEFA Champions League once again as he approaches the twilight days of his career.

Ronaldo could only make the bench in United's season opener against Brighton, indicating that he could perhaps be out of new manager Erik Ten Hag's plans. He came on as a substitute, but failed to make any real impact.

With the transfer window open for only three more weeks, we can certainly expect a lot of activity from Manchester United.

