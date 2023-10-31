Manchester United dealt massive Andre Onana blow as 2024 AFCON edges closer: Reports

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has reportedly decided he is willing to go to the African Cup of Nations next year.

According to The Daily Mail's Chris Wheeler (via mufcMBP), Onana is now open to heading to AFCON with Cameroon. The 27-year-old could therefore miss as much as eight of the Red Devils' games due to his participation in the international tournament.

AFCON takes place from January 13 to February 11 and if Les Lions go all the way in that competition it could give Ten Hag a massive headache. Onana previously quit international football after falling out with his manager, Rigobert Song, at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

However, Manchester United's No.1 made a U-turn and could now feature for Cameroon at AFCON. Ten Hag may turn to Altay Bayindir as his short-term replacement.

Bayindir, 25, joined the Red Devils from Fenerbahce in the summer for £4.2 million. The Turkish goalkeeper is yet to make an appearance for United but is viewed as backup to Onana. Tom Heaton, 37, is another option although the English veteran shot-stopper is also yet to appear this season.

Andre Onana has made a topsy-turvy start at Old Trafford since his £47.5 million arrival from Inter Milan in the summer. He's kept four clean sheets in 14 games across competitions and has conceded 23 goals.

Manchester United are reportedly pondering a short-term deal for David de Gea as Andre Onana's replacement

David de Gea could make a shock return.

With Andre Onana now likely heading to AFCON with Cameroon it leaves Manchester United in need of a replacement. Reports claim that the Red Devils are considering a shock move for their former No.1 David de Gea who left this past summer.

De Gea, 32, has been without a club since his contract with United expired. He became a fan favorite during his 12-year stay at Old Trafford. The Spaniard kept 190 clean sheets in 545 appearances.

However, De Gea left Manchester United in the summer after failing to convince Ten Hag. The Dutch tactician wanted a goalkeeper more comfortable with the ball at his feet and thus opted to sign Onana.

The Spanish shot-stopper has stayed in touch with several of his former United teammates including captain Bruno Fernandes. He recently met up with Fernandes, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, and Heaton.

It's believed that the Red Devils would be willing to offer De Gea a short-term deal to help aid Andre Onana's absence. It remains to be seen if he'd be willing to make a return given how he was forced out of Old Trafford.