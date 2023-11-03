Manchester United dealt massive injury blow as star man ruled out for 'several weeks' after picking up knock in Carabao Cup loss

Manchester United's defensive midfielder Casemiro has been sidelined for "several weeks" due to a hamstring injury sustained during their 3-0 FA Cup loss against Newcastle United. The Premier League club confirmed the news via X (formerly Twitter). An official statement has also been made on the website on Friday, November 3.

The official statement read:

''Casemiro will be out for several weeks due to a hamstring injury suffered during our Carabao Cup defeat to Newcastle United on Wednesday.''

Expand Tweet

Casemiro, who had only recently returned from a previous injury, was forced to exit the pitch at halftime during their disappointing 3-0 loss to Newcastle on Wednesday, November 2. Subsequent medical assessments revealed a hamstring strain that will keep the star player out of action for an extended period.

This injury comes at a critical juncture for Erik ten Hag's squad, who are under increasing pressure following consecutive defeats to Manchester City and Newcastle. The Dutch manager is navigating a challenging season, having already faced eight losses in 15 games.

With Casemiro joining the list of absentees, alongside Luke Shaw and Lisandro Martinez, United is expected to look towards their bench for reinforcements. The team's performances, including Casemiro's, have been scrutinized, with Bruno Fernandes and Mason Mount receiving criticism. Meanwhile, new signing Sofyan Amrabat has struggled to find his footing, and Jadon Sancho remains sidelined for disciplinary reasons.

Manchester United currently sits in eighth place in the Premier League, trailing leaders Tottenham Hotspur by 11 points, making Casemiro's absence a significant blow to their ambitions. Their next challenge is an away match against Fulham on Saturday, November 4, and Erik ten Hag will be hard-pressed to reverse the team's fortunes and silence the mounting criticism.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe to invest $300 million in Manchester United alongside 25% stake purchase - Reports

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the founder of Ineos petrochemicals, is set to invest a substantial $300 million (£245 million) into Manchester United's aging infrastructure. This investment would be part of his acquisition of a 25% stake in the club, as per Sky News.

Expand Tweet

The investment, personally financed by Ratcliffe, will be delivered in stages, with the bulk expected by year-end, and will not add to Manchester United's existing debt. The investment addresses the club's infrastructure shortcomings compared to rivals like Arsenal and Manchester City. However, it remains uncertain if it will entirely transform Old Trafford into a world-class stadium.

The exact mechanism of acquiring the stake and Ratcliffe's future investment plans are yet to be disclosed. Nonetheless, this development marks a significant step in Manchester United's future ownership, with fans expressing concerns about the Glazers' continued control. The deal is expected to be officially announced in the coming weeks.